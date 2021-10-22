CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, VA

Eastbound lanes of Midtown Tunnel closing overnight Sunday for routine maintenance

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pm3Ze_0cZOBmGl00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Heads up, motorists! The Midtown Tunnel will be closed for routine maintenance this weekend.

The eastbound side of the tunnel will be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday as crews inspect and work on the overhead jet fans.

What does the maintenance work entail? Crews will be inspecting fire-life safety systems and conducting other system screenings. The maintenance work and inspections are to make sure driving through the tunnel system is safe.

During the closure, use the eastbound Downtown Tunnel instead, and give yourself extra time to account for the detour.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, VA
Traffic
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Portsmouth, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown#Through The Tunnel
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy