Pa. unemployment rate drops to 6.2 percent in September

HARRISBURG, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) announced Friday its preliminary employment situation report for September.

It’s reported that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 6.2 percent. The U.S. rate fell four-tenths of a percentage point from its August level to 4.8 percent. The commonwealth’s unemployment rate was 0.9 percentage points below its September 2020 level, and the national rate declined 3.0 points over the year.

It’s estimated by the L&I that the number of residents working or looking for work in the labor force decreased by 16,000 people over the month due mostly to a drop of 15,000 in unemployment, which fell for the seventh consecutive month.

Non-farm jobs in Pennsylvania decreased by 7,99 over the month to 5,733,700 in September, the L&I noted. The number of jobs increased in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest movement was a drop of 16,500 government jobs. Additionally, over the year, total non-farm jobs were 131,000 with gains in 8 of the 11 supersectors. Leisure and hospitality had the largest 12-month gain, adding back 46,100 jobs.

All supersectors remained below their February 2020 job levels as of September of this year, according to the L&I.

