RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Augusta. The incident happened in the 2500 block of Milledgeville Road on Sunday. Ladon Burley Jr., 37, was shot at least once at his home. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 a.m. An autopsy will be performed at the […]

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO