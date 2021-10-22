CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Unvaccinated people will likely catch COVID every 16 months on average, study finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24LsUH_0cZOBgyP00

(NEXSTAR) – So just how long will natural immunity last after catching COVID-19? It might not be as long as you think.

A study from researchers at Yale University and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte found that, on average, unvaccinated people should expect to be reinfected with COVID-19 every 16 to 17 months.

Since COVID-19 hasn’t existed for enough time to perform a long-term study, researchers led by Jeffrey Townsend, Yale professor of biostatistics, examined reinfection in a close viral relative to replicate the immune system’s response, according to the Yale Daily News .

“The overall goal of the study was to provide an answer to a question that at this point in the pandemic would be impossible to answer empirically, which is how long after you’ve been infected by SARS-CoV-2 can you expect to possess immunity against the virus before you become vulnerable to reinfection?” co-author Hayley Hassler, a research associate at the Yale School of Public Health, told the paper.

Are you fully vaccinated if you haven’t gotten a booster shot?

The findings contradict the notion that recovering from COVID-19 will guarantee a lifetime of protection from the virus.

The study looked at post-infection data from six coronaviruses that are close relatives to COVID-19, dating as far back as 1984. The time period following infection ranged from 128 days to 28 years under endemic conditions, meaning that the disease is constantly found in a population.

Using that data, researchers were able to estimate the reinfection time for unvaccinated people – roughly 16 months on average. That’s less than half the time it takes to get reinfected by other coronaviruses transmitted by humans, they found.

“Reinfection can reasonably happen in three months or less,” Townsend explained in a university news release . “Therefore, those who have been naturally infected should get vaccinated. Previous infection alone can offer very little long-term protection against subsequent infections.”

New COVID-19 subvariant is spreading in UK: What we know

The reinfection window in the study is an average, the study emphasized, so some people may get reinfected in months while it could take years for others.

“Our results are based on average times of waning immunity across multiple infected individuals,” Hassler told the Yale Daily News. “Any one of those individuals may experience longer or shorter durations of immunity depending on immune status, cross-immunity, age and multiple other factors.”

The findings shed light on valuable data for public health decision-makers, according to the study’s authors, as reinfection is “likely to become increasingly common.”

The researchers say preventative health measures and the global acceleration of the vaccine effort will be “critical” to minimizing COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 57.2% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated and 66.2% of residents have received at least one shot.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Study Claims People Fully Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Less Likely To Die Of Other Causes As Well

According to a new study published by the CDC, people fully vaccinated for the COVID-19 vaccine are also less likely to die of other causes other than the virus as well!. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their official website on Friday, telling the population that receiving the shots might just lower their risk of death regardless of cause, as opposed to unvaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid-19 more likely to cause neurological issues than vaccines, study finds

Coronavirus is far more likely to cause neurological complications in people than the Covid-19 vaccines, a new study has shown.Researchers from the University of Oxford analysed the healthcare records of more than 32 million people in England and found that Guillain-Barre syndrome, Bell’s palsy and haemorrhage stroke were linked to both infection and vaccination.However, while a first dose of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccine can lead to the development of an adverse neurological event shortly after administration, infection from Covid-19 carries a far greater risk than either jab.The study, published in Nature Medicine, estimates that there were 38 excess cases...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

People Who Believe COVID Conspiracies More Likely to Test Positive, Study Confirms

From early on in the pandemic, conspiracy theories about COVID-19 have spread like wildfire, disseminating vast amounts of misinformation about the virus and vaccines, and tragically costing lives. Now, a new study highlights some of the personal dangers of COVID conspiracy theories – showing how such beliefs can affect and predict people's behavior, potentially giving them greater exposure to the threat of infection, and more besides. "Even if a conspiracy theory is extremely implausible according to logic or scientific evidence, if it seems real to a perceiver, it has a genuine impact on attitudes, emotions, and behavior," researchers explain in a new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Covid#The Yale Daily News#Coronaviruses
NBC News

Many Covid patients have memory problems months later, new study finds

Many people who have recovered from Covid-19 infection are still experiencing cognitive impairment more than seven months later, according to new research. The study, which describes the the kinds of cognitive problems experienced by patients who had been treated at the Mount Sinai system in New York, adds to the growing evidence that Covid "long haulers" can experience myriad ailments weeks and months after recovering from the initial illness. As many as 24 percent of people who have recovered from Covid-19 continue to experience some sort of cognitive difficulties, including problems with memory, multitasking, processing speed and focusing, researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai reported Friday in JAMA Network Open.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

People with substance-use disorder may be at higher risk for breakthrough COVID cases, study finds

Vaccinated people with substance use disorders may be at a higher risk for experiencing a breakthrough COVID-19 case, a new study shows. Research conducted earlier in the pandemic showed that people with addictions were already more likely to contract, and experience serious complications from, COVID-19. Now, with the vaccines widespread, that same population is still at risk, according to the study, conducted by researchers at Case Western University and the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Retraction Watch

COVID-19 vaccine-myocarditis paper to be permanently removed: Elsevier

A paper claiming that cases of myocarditis spiked after teenagers began receiving COVID-19 vaccines that earned a “temporary removal” earlier this month will be permanently removed, according to a publisher at Elsevier. As we reported last week, the article, “A Report on Myocarditis Adverse Events in the U.S. Vaccine Adverse...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

People taking statins less likely to die from Covid, study suggests

Millions of people who take statins may be less likely to die from Covid, research suggests. The cholesterol-lowering drugs are one of the world’s most popular medications. They can also reduce inflammation in blood vessels, which has prompted questions over whether they could help with outcomes in coronavirus patients. Now...
SCIENCE
SlashGear

Study finds COVID-19 may be a seasonal issue just like the flu

New research out of Barcelona provides evidence that COVID-19 may be a seasonal illness not unlike the flu, touching on one of the questions that have been around since the start of the pandemic. Among other things, the scientists found that COVID-19 transmission rates were higher in regions that had low humidity and temperatures, as well as consistent patterns from the first through third waves of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Brain fog may last 8 months after bout with COVID-19, patient study finds

A type of cognitive dysfunction commonly called brain fog may trouble COVID-19 patients for as many as 8 months after recovery, according to a year-long investigation. Researchers examined health data from more than 700 adults who visited the emergency room or were hospitalized for COVID-19 in a New York City hospital between April 2020 and May 2021. Participants’ mean age was 38 to 59 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy