Bam Bedlam emerging out of Kyle Chaos for Heat as season opens with resounding statement

The build up to Thursday’s night season opener was all about Kyle Chaos, the way prized offseason acquisition Kyle Lowry had proven to be the little engine that could add a new dimension of energy to the Miami Heat’s offense.

But when it started for real in the record-setting 137-95 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks at FTX Arena, there also was the arrival of Bam Bedlam. From the outset, Heat center Bam Adebayo took his aggression toward the rim, instantly creating foul trouble for Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

“That was more of my assertiveness,” Adebayo said after his 20-point, 13-rebound tour de force, when he closed 9 of 13 from the field, needed for only 23:10 in the Heat’s most-lopsided season-opening victory in the franchise’s 34 seasons.

In many ways, Kyle Chaos and Bam Bedlam emanate from the same foundation. With Lowry driving the offense, including six assists while needed for only 24 minutes in the rout, it has freed Adebayo from his previous role as fulcrum of the halfcourt attack.

“It’s really because of Kyle, in all honesty,” Adebayo said. “The way he pitches the ball ahead, the way he keeps the pace going, I feel like it’s a big part of Kyle. He likes to get other people involved. His biggest thing is to get me and Jimmy [Butler] to our spots.”

Adebayo’s prime real estate previously had been at the elbow, stationed 15 feet from the rim at the side of the foul line. Now the attacks begin from closer range.

“I’m picking my spots more,” the fifth-year center said. “Kyle gets everyone involved, so me and Jimmy can focus on scoring, being aggressive, and after that, making plays.”

The message from coach Erik Spoelstra remains to maximize the skills that best contribute to winning. With Lowry’s arrival, that bar has been re-established.

“I came back from the Olympics looking to work on my game, like I’ve been doing, trying to improve every year,” said Adebayo, part of Team USA’s gold-medal effort at the Tokyo Olympics. “I feel like he’s one of those coaches when he sees opportunities, he sees success. He doesn’t go away from that, he keeps feeding into it. And he wants me to be the best version of me.”

That’s not to say that Spoelstra wants Adebayo to shut down the playmaking. But rather that it means nights such as Thursday, when Adebayo had a single assist, still can translate into a productive effort.

“I think this is just the constant evolution of a great player,” Spoelstra said, before turning his attention to Saturday’s game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Heat’s road opener. “Each year, he’s adding to his game. And we continue to try to maximize all the different areas on the floor, with him as a playmaker, as a screener, as a post-up player, at the elbow, all of these things are going to help our team and add to the menu and our versatility and our diversity, all of that stuff.

“His ability to be assertive helps everybody.”

As it is, Adebayo’s lone assist against the Bucks, which led to a second-quarter Duncan Robinson 3-pointer, was the 1,000th of his career, making him the 13th player in the franchise’s 34 seasons to reach that total. It leaves him two shy of Grant Long for 12th place on the Heat’s all-time list. He also tied for the tallest player in franchise history with at least 1,000 assists, listed at the same 6 foot 9 as LeBron James.

Adebayo’s assist pace figures to slow as Lowry takes hold of running the show. But that, in turn, appears to be liberating for Adebayo, with his five free throws in the opener second on the Heat only to Butler’s 11.

“Bam’s always been someone who’s aggressive,” teammate Tyler Herro said after the Heat recorded the second-largest margin of victory in franchise history. “In my eyes, obviously he’s a world-class player, how good he is, how much talent he has. We want Bam to be himself and continue to attack. He can score in so many different ways.”