Meghan Markle mocked for ‘jumping on the wagon’ by royal biographer

newsweek

Meghan Markle penned a letter asking Congress to give parents paid leaves, so they could spend the first months with their newborns. However, one royal biographer seemingly exposed the duchess.

Read Also: Meghan Markle disobeyed the Queen’s order in politically charged letter: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are privileged and fortunate enough to have a break to be with their newborn. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on a parental break after welcoming baby Lili. Markle believed that other parents should enjoy it too, but Angela Levin said she is championing something that’s already done.

Angela Levin, author of Harry: A Biography reacted to Meghan Markle’s recent move. The duchess wrote a letter to Congress in a plea of giving parents paid leaves. However, Levin wasn’t impressed at all.

Read Also: Thomas Markle Reveals He’s Talked With ‘Many Lawyers’ About Seeing Grandkids While Blasting Meghan, Prince Harry

“She’s also trying to get a policy put through of parental leave, for the Government to pay parental leave when it’s already gone through actually,” Levin said on TalkRADIO via Express.

According to the royal biographer, there is already paid leave in the U.S. However, the question is how long the family can use it.

“She sort of jumped on the bandwagon as she often does so she can claim it was her letter ‘that done,” Levine added.

Read Also: Kate Middleton ‘Didn’t Have The Energy’ To Bond With Meghan Markle

The US does not have a federal paid maternity and family leave act. However, some states like California, New Jer Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, and Washington have enacted their own legislation to establish paid parental leave via a payroll tax.

Levin also said Markle using the Duke and Duchess of Sussex heading is an abuse. According to Levin, she is using her being a British royal to tell another government what to do.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan’s supporters defend him after royal biographer calls him out

Several netizens also felt the same. They were not happy with Markle still using her peerage in signing documents. However, Prince Harry and Markle are not prohibited from using it.

The Queen bestowed Prince Harry and Markle the peerage title Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their wedding day. Her Majesty is unlikely to take it away as the process would require an Act of Parliament, Grazia noted.

Read Also: Princes William, Harry allegedly had a heated confrontation about Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry and Markle can still use their peerage title. However, the Queen forbids them to use their HRH title after they stepped down from their royal duties, to which they agreed.

However, the netizens do not want Markle to use any of her connections with the royal family, so they prefer that she uses her name instead of her title.