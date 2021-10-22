Police wrangle 9-foot alligator in Sunset Beach neighborhood

Raleigh, N.C. — One of the things I’ve been surprised to learn since moving from NYC to Raleigh (and getting my first car at 32) is that car washes are amazing. While trying to find a spot to get my Jeep spruced up, I came across The Car Wash Lodge on Instagram. They had an offering that seemed too fun to be true: A Haunted Car Wash…dun dun dun!

RALEIGH, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO