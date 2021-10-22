CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunset Beach, NC

Police wrangle 9-foot alligator in Sunset Beach neighborhood

WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Sunset Beach, N.C. — Police officers helped wrangle a 9-foot alligator in a Sunset Beach neighborhood last week....

