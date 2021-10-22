CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama prep baseball coach acquitted of assaulting player

By Peter Curi
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A well-known high school baseball coach from Alabama has been found innocent of assaulting a player but guilty of harassment.

Records show a circuit court jury this week acquitted Russell County High School coach Tony Rasmus on a charge that he assaulted a player earlier this year.

The verdict overturned an earlier district court decision that convicted Rasmus, who appealed after being accused of choking a player.

The 55-year-old Rasmus was convicted on a lesser count of harassment. Rasmus won a state championship at Russell County in 2005 and coached a Phenix City team to the 1999 U.S. championship and runner-up finish in the Little League World Series.

