Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water will release in October 2021 as part of the 20th anniversary of the series. News about the series rarely came up since its original release in September 2014, pachislot revival aside. And with the re-release, people may be curious about a potential series revival. Or at least the release of a Fatal Frame Remaster Collection. Siliconera had the opportunity to interview Producer Keisuke Kikuchi and Fatal Frame series Director Makoto Shibata about the process of bringing Fatal Frame: Maiden of Black Water to other platforms and the prospect of an HD remaster for the first Fatal Frame titles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO