• The NFT auction will accept limited payments with SHIB, DOGE, and KISHU today. • Elon Musk has not spoken about the virtual auction inspired by his image. The non-fungible token market has gotten more and more popular, and that has increased even further with the presentation of a new NFT collection based on Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO. Musk, who has been a key piece for the growth of some cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu, is now the image of non-fungible pieces under the name of “Dogs of Elon.”

ECONOMY ・ 15 HOURS AGO