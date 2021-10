Coldplay‘s new album Music of the Spheres is out tomorrow, and they’ve just announced a tour to go along with it. The Music of the Spheres stadium tour will kick off with the group’s first-ever show in Costa Rica on March 18, 2022, and then travel to the Dominican Republic and Mexico before reaching the U.S., starting with an April 26 date in Los Angeles, CA. That U.S. leg of the tour will wrap June 14 in Tampa, FL, after which the band heads to Europe and the U.K. More dates will be announced soon.

