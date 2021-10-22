CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

Florida Dept. of Ed. to investigate private school ordering students who get a COVID vaccine to stay home

By CNN
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Z1VT_0cZO9H8J00

The Florida Department of Education is investigating a Miami private school that has asked parents to keep their children home for 30 days if their child has received a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Centner Academy sent the letter, which was obtained by CNN affiliate WSVN, to parents, citing false and disproved claims about the impact of the vaccine.

The school had previously made unsubstantiated claims about adverse reactions non-vaccinated people could have by “interacting with people who have been vaccinated” that have not been identified in or supported by research by the Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health or World Health Organization.

All four agencies, backed by extensive research, have confirmed that vaccines are the best method of defense against the spread of the coronavirus and severe illness and death from COVID-19, reported CNN.

In a letter sent to the school, the Department of Education said it had recently come to its attention that the school “may employ attendance policies which require parents of recently vaccinated students to quarantine their children for an unreasonable, unnecessary and unduly burdensome amount of time before returning for in-person instruction.”

Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva reminded the school that while the Department of Education is still investigating the matter, Centner Academy has “various obligations under the law — specifically, both attendance and health, safety and welfare requirements.”

Oliva encouraged school officials to review their policies and conform them to Florida law. Failure to abide by the state’s requirements would jeopardize the schools’ scholarship eligibility, now and in the future, Oliva wrote.

The academy has until Friday to show its policies are in compliance with relevant laws, reported CNN.

“Should our investigation reveal that your schools’ policies fail to comport with these lawful rights and obligations, understand that the action that follows — up to and including revocation of your schools’ scholarship eligibility and funding — will be both swift and decisive,” the letter says.

Comments / 7

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

I just bet that private school is a Christian school. Misinformation with no facts to back up their claims , is what they have been all about for sometime now. Their goal is to indoctrinate your child to their way of thinking , typical schools subjects takes a back burner to their indoctrination .

Reply
5
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Nikki Fried says Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about COVID-19 numbers in Florida's mask mandate schools

Florida Agriculture Commissioner and gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried said that Governor Ron DeSantis is 'lying' about the efficacy of mask mandates in Florida public schools. DeSantis barred Florida school districts from requiring mask mandates and has sought to punish noncompliant districts by stripping them of funding. All the while, DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Vaccines
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Coronavirus
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Miami, FL
Government
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
Miami, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Business Insider

Parents are reportedly sneaking $250 monitors into their kids' schools to test air quality. One company says sales have doubled.

On top of masks and hand sanitizer, some parents are employing a new tactic to keep their kids safe during a pandemic-era back-to-school season: air-quality monitors. Parents are arming their children with air-quality monitors hidden in their backpacks and pockets to gather data on CO2 levels in the school building, which can indicate whether a space is well-ventilated and reduce the child's chance of catching COVID-19, The New York Times reported.
KIDS
Variety

California Will Become First State to Require COVID Vaccination for All Eligible School Children

Governor Gavin Newsom has issued a new mandate that will require all public and private school children to get COVID-19 vaccinations, as long as their age is eligible. When the FDA gives full approval to vaccines for ages 12 and over, the mandate will take effect the next semester for grades 7 through 12. “Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” Newsom tweeted. Currently, only teens 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccination with full FDA approval, while children over 12 are receiving it with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vice

Parents Are Suing Schools for Throwing Their Kids in a ‘COVID Snakepit’

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Parents are suing school districts that don’t have mask mandates, claiming that their policies are putting kids at risk and even directly contributing to them contracting COVID-19. And in true Wisconsin fashion, two parents in the Badger State are doing so with the help of a brewery and its super PAC.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Dept#Florida Dept#Covid#Centner Academy#Cnn#Wsvn#World Health Organization
Daily Mail

Furious parents blast 'inhumane treatment' after California school district told parents to send children in with 'warm jackets' as they would be forced to eat lunch in the rain because of Covid-19 restrictions

A California school district sparked a huge backlash after one of its schools sent an email to parents earlier earlier this week telling them their children would be forced eat lunch outside in the rain due to coronavirus restrictions. The email from Patwin Elementary School notified parents that 'students are...
EDUCATION
850wftl.com

A different kind of epidemic is killing Floridians

Sure COVID kills, but counterfeit pills laced with deadly fentanyl are flooding the Black Market and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody says she’s seen a corresponding dramatic spike in overdose deaths. The coronavirus pandemic hit as fentanyl, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, continues to become more widespread. The DEA says...
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

High school teacher of the year faces termination over vaccine mandate

A Connecticut high school teacher of the year is facing termination for refusing to get vaccinated or comply with weekly COVID-19 testing. "It is unfortunate after 15 plus years of dedicating myself to the profession and the students and the families of the town that I work in that we're here," Kahseim Outlaw, a gym teacher at Lyman Hall High School, told Fox News.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
850wftl.com

Florida records least COVID cases in the U.S., masks may come off in schools

As COVID-19 cases decline in the Sunshine state, South Florida schools may amend mask mandates. In fact, Florida leads the nation with the least COVID-19 infections, according to the CDC COVID tracker. Other states with far more extreme pandemic restrictions are seeing COVID-19 continue to spread faster than Florida. The...
FLORIDA STATE
WTAJ

Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s top health official was asked to leave a meeting after refusing to wear a mask at the office of a state senator who told him she had a serious medical condition, officials have confirmed. Florida Senate leader Wilton Simpson, a Republican, sent a memo to senators Saturday regarding the incident at […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

WHO says unvaccinated people are 'dying unnecessarily' from Covid as hospitals fill

Some 56 countries fell short of the WHO's goal of getting 10% of their populations immunized against the virus by the end of September. "Not meeting that target is heartbreaking," said Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for Covid. "If we had used the more than 6 billion vaccines that have been administered today differently, we would be in a very, very different situation right now."
PUBLIC HEALTH
GovExec.com

Meet the Federal Employees Who Will Refuse the COVID-19 Vaccine

Sophia Smith has worked at NASA for 37 years, but is prepared to leave in the coming weeks. She would not be leaving because she is exhausted after a long career at the space agency, or because she wants to travel or spend more time with family. Instead she would depart because she has decided she will not get the COVID-19 vaccine. Smith is seeking a religious exemption to President Biden’s mandate that all federal workers receive the immunization, but will step away next month if her request is denied.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid plan C has been discussed in government, top health official admits

A senior scientific adviser to Boris Johnson’s government has admitted that the idea of so-called ‘plan C’ restrictions has been discussed should the surge in Covid cases get worse.Ministers have denied reports that the government is preparing plan C curbs that would ban the mixing of households in England this winter if cases continued to rise.But Prof Lucy Chappell, chief scientific adviser to the Department of Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday that further measures beyond plan B had been “proposed”.Asked by MPs if there was a plan C in government, Prof Chappell said: “It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
click orlando

Terminated Orange County battalion chief slams vaccine mandates

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Orange County battalion chief who was fired earlier this week for failing to follow a direct order over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate joined Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday, railing against the policy. Stephen Davis spoke at a news conference in Clearwater, where the governor...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy