Here's the TV coverage map for Packers vs. Washington in Week 7

By Zach Kruse
 4 days ago
Most of the country will get to see the Green Bay Packers go for a sixth-straight win while wearing their new throwback uniforms on Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

The Packers’ showdown with the defending NFC East champions is the featured game during the noon timeslot on FOX. Joe Davis and Greg Olson will call the game for FOX.

Here’s the TV coverage map for the early game on FOX from 506sports.com:

Most of biggest viewing conflicts aren’t in play this week, especially for the Upper Midwest. The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye, the Chicago Bears play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the late afternoon timeslot on CBS, and the Detroit Lions play the Los Angeles Rams in the late afternoon timeslot on FOX.

There are two other games on FOX during the early timeslot, but neither accounts for a significant part of the broadcast territory.

Note: Viewers in the blue-shaded section on the map will see the Raiders-Eagles in the late afternoon timeslot, while the yellow-shaded section gets Lions-Rams.

During each of the last two weeks, conflicts with the Vikings meant parts of Wisconsin didn’t get the Packers game in their broadcast area. That’s not the case this week.

Packers Wire will provide an updated television coverage map if necessary later in the week.

#Bears#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Fox#The Minnesota Vikings#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Cbs#The Detroit Lions#The Los Angeles Rams#The Raiders Eagles#Lions Rams#Packers Wire
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

