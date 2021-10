The Los Angeles Rams host the Detroit Lions this Sunday in what seems to be a complete mismatch on paper. L.A. sits at 5-1 with genuine Super Bowl aspirations while the Lions are still searching for their first win of the season. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, along with the rest of the team, will do everything possible to make sure Detroit has to wait until Week 8 for a chance at that elusive win.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO