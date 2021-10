Anyone who has watched "Legally Blonde," already knows that Blair has a gift for comedy. But you may not be prepared to see her crack jokes as she battles multiple sclerosis in this very personal documentary. There are plenty of tears as the actor gamely allows director Rachel Fleit to record the most painful moments of her treatment. That she still finds the strength to ham it up for the cameras will leave you stunned and inspired. Discovery Plus.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO