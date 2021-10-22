CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Top Men's College Basketball Player Breakout Candidates for 2021–22

By Kevin Sweeney
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

In the age of the transfer portal, it’s easy for much of the preseason analysis done this time of year to center around who added who. Of course, that forgets a huge part of what makes the great teams in college basketball great: player development. Last year’s national-title-winning Baylor saw significant growth from Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell en route to cutting down the nets, while Gonzaga’s Drew Timme went from impressive freshman to one of the best players in the country as a sophomore. Who are some of the candidates to explode this season and lead their teams to new heights?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hFwI9_0cZO8hvI00
Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports, Alton Strupp/IndyStar/USA TODAY Network, Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Andre Curbelo, Illinois

The country saw glimpses of what Curbelo could become in the future when Ayo Dosunmu went down with a nose injury late last season. In the three games that Dosunmu missed and Curbelo was forced to play a more prominent role in the offense, the Puerto Rican point guard averaged nearly 15 points, eight rebounds and four assists in three Illini wins. That included 17 points in 19 minutes in a road win at Michigan. The only clear hole in Curbelo’s game a season ago was his shooting ability, but word from Champaign is he has made major strides in that area, particularly off the bounce. If those improvements make their way into game action, Curbelo could be an All-American.

Jaden Ivey, Purdue

Ivey has so often been labeled a breakout star of 2021–22 that he almost feels more overrated than underrated entering the season, but his numbers should take a big leap in 2021–22 after an impressive freshman season. The uber-athletic guard was thrust into a lead scoring role late last season and thrived, though at times lacked the efficiency necessary to be the alpha-dog for an elite offense. And after an impressive performance in Latvia with the USA U19 team this summer, expectations are rightfully sky-high for one of the most explosive players in college hoops.

Mark Williams, Duke

Duke figured things out late in the season once Williams became a more prominent part of the Blue Devil rotation. Per T-Rank, Duke was the 16th-best team in the country once Williams was inserted into the starting lineup for good on Feb. 6, compared to No. 67 before that. Williams thrived down the stretch with regular minutes. In the season’s final six games, Williams averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and shot 75% from the field. He likely won’t replicate those numbers over a full year, but expect the 7-footer to blossom into one of the nation’s premier big men as a sophomore.

Davonte "Devo" Davis, Arkansas

Eventual first-round pick Moses Moody earned most of the spotlight from Arkansas’s talented freshman class a season ago, but it was Davis that became the team’s heart and soul and set the tone at both ends for the best Razorback team in a quarter-century. He made just two threes all season long, but found ways to impact the game as a menace in transition, a high-impact defender and a guy who always seemed to be in the right spots. Davis scored in double figures in all four NCAA tournament games for the Hogs and should continue to find more ways to score as he polishes his offensive game.

Adama Sanogo, UConn

Playing much of the season as an 18-year-old freshman after reclassifying into the 2020 class, Sanogo showed flashes of future stardom. He’s physically imposing at 6’ 9” and 240 pounds and has impressive touch and footwork around the basket for such a young prospect. After a full offseason of development, it’s almost scary thinking about how good Sanogo could be in 2021–22. The biggest thing that could hold him back might be the depth of the UConn frontcourt, as the presence of the likes of Isaiah Whaley and Akok Akok could eat into Sanogo’s minutes.

Keegan Murray, Iowa

A year ago at this time, Murray was an unknown three-star recruit who, on paper, looked likely to sit on the bench on an experienced Iowa team. Now, he’s a potential first-round pick in next year’s NBA draft after flashing an intriguing skillset thanks to his combination of fluidity, perimeter skill and toughness on the inside. He’ll be the centerpiece of this year’s Hawkeyes team, with the ability to play either the four or the five and create mismatches because of his versatility. How his offensive game evolves from being mostly a glue guy into one of the stars will tell us a lot about his pro future, but expect a big sophomore campaign from the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native.

Efe Abogidi, Washington State

There’s no doubt the Nigerian big man possesses elite physical tools, and the fact that he was as productive as he was in a power conference as a freshman speaks volumes about Abogidi’s long-term upside. Perhaps as intriguing as his 6’ 10” frame and long wingspan is his shooting ability: Abogidi made 15 threes a season ago at a 27% clip, numbers that could improve over time. Kyle Smith is known as a high-level developer of talent, and Abogidi could be his next successful project.

Femi Odukale, Pittsburgh

A late-season exodus a season ago at Pitt, including by starting point guard Xavier Johnson, paved the way for Odukale to showcase his skills down the stretch. The Brooklyn native shined, including a 28-point, six-rebound, three-assist performance against Miami in Pitt’s season finale. Now, he’s expected to be a key piece of a rebuilding Panthers team that loses its top three scorers from a season ago. Jeff Capel desperately needs Odukale to prove to be a worthy building block as the fourth-year head coach looks to show progress after a disappointing 2020–21 season.

Jabari Walker, Colorado

Colorado was one of the most experienced teams in the country a season ago, but good things usually happened for the Buffs when Walker, then a freshman, stepped on the floor. He proved to be a dynamic floor-spacer with the athleticism and length to battle on the boards with Pac-12 foes. Walker's biggest explosion, however, came in the NCAA tournament against Georgetown, when he scored 24 points on 9-for-10 shooting in 20 minutes of action. With three starters departing from last season, expect Walker to step into a much bigger role this season and thrive.

Colby Jones, Xavier

Jones possesses one of the more intriguing skill sets in the sport as a do-it-all wing who can play three different position and impact the game in a multitude of ways. He’s strong enough to more than hold his own on the glass, has tremendous feel for the game as a passer and a solid stroke from deep that should continue to improve. He was also 18 years old for his entire freshman season, something that is increasingly rare in college basketball. The sky is the limit here.

Ten more to watch:

  • Caleb Murphy, South Florida
  • Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
  • Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
  • Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
  • Johnny Davis, Wisconsin
  • Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
  • Tramon Mark, Houston
  • Jalen Bridges, West Virginia
  • Caleb Lohner, BYU
  • Isaiah Adams, UCF

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Illinois State
State
Arkansas State
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Few national pundits have been as critical of Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers than Kirk Herbstreit. He had no problem eating crow on Saturday afternoon, though. LSU had been the talk of the college football world for all the wrong reasons heading into Saturday’s SEC clash against No. 20 Florida. Ed Orgeron was presumably on the hot seat and the Tigers were down plenty of starters because of injuries.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colby College#Basketball Player#Ncaa Tournament#Men S College#Baylor#Gonzaga#Puerto Rican#All American#Purdue Ivey#Usa U19
The Spun

Look: Another Urban Meyer Bar Video Has Surfaced

Urban Meyer apologized on Monday morning for the video that went viral showing the head coach at a bar in Columbus, Ohio over the weekend. The video, which had Meyer trending nationally on Twitter on Saturday, showed the head coach getting danced on by a young woman who was not his wife. Meyer apologized for the video on Monday morning, saying he acted poorly.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Clemson HC Dabo Swinney drops 16-word truth bomb on DJ Uiagalelei-led offense after Syracuse game

Dabo Swinney’s Clemson Tigers were expected to experience some regression in the 2021 college football season after losing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne to the NFL over the offseason. But even when considering those huge subtractions from the offense, Clemson is definitely one that’s been underperforming on that side of the ball, and DJ Uiagalelei is catching heat, as he continues to search for stability under center.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

5 potential transfer destinations for D.J. Uiagalelei

With D.J. Uiagalelei getting benched during Clemson’s game against Pittsburgh, here are five potential transfer destinations for the sophomore. The Clemson Tigers’ disastrous 2021 season got that much worse on Saturday. The team trailed the No. 23 Pittsburgh Panthers 14-7 at halftime and immediately saw that deficit extend to 21-7 after quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei threw a pick-six on the opening drive of the second half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy