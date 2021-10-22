COVID-19: New Deaths Reported, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County
More than a dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as the number of newly reported daily infections dipped after a small spike.
In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 14 new virus-related deaths - down from 40 a week prior - bringing the total up to 8,721 statewide as of Thursday, Oct. 21 since the pandemic began.
The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, from nearly 3 percent for several days before hitting 1.67 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
On Oct. 20, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were more than 24,000 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 410 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.
Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 224, down 20 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, approximately 75 percent are unvaccinated.
Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,580,367 residents receiving at least one shot, while 2,387,601 have completed the vaccination process.
A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Oct. 21:
- 65+: >95 percent
- 55-64: 91 percent;
- 45-54: 82 percent;
- 35-44: 82 percent;
- 25-34: 75 percent;
- 18-24: 70 percent;
- 16-17: 80 percent;
- 12-15: 70 percent.
The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:
- Fairfield : 111,988 (11,872 per 100,000 residents);
- New Haven : 104,773 (12,258);
- Hartford : 97,828 (10,971);
- New London : 27,206 (10,258);
- Litchfield : 16,979 (9,415);
- Middlesex : 14,807 (9,116);
- Windham : 13,155 (11,265);
- Tolland : 11,279 (7,483).
A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.
to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.
Comments / 1