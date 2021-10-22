COVID-19: New Deaths Reported, Infection Rate Down In CT; Latest Breakdown Of Cases By County

More than a dozen new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the past week in Connecticut as the number of newly reported daily infections dipped after a small spike.

In the past week, Connecticut hospitals recorded 14 new virus-related deaths - down from 40 a week prior - bringing the total up to 8,721 statewide as of Thursday, Oct. 21 since the pandemic began.

The daily positive COVID-19 infection rate of those tested in Connecticut has been fluctuating in the past week, from nearly 3 percent for several days before hitting 1.67 percent of those tested on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

On Oct. 20, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said that there were more than 24,000 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 410 new laboratory-confirmed cases of the virus.

Two more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Connecticut hospitals, bringing the total being treated down to 224, down 20 from a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, approximately 75 percent are unvaccinated.

Connecticut continues to be among the quickest in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, with 2,580,367 residents receiving at least one shot, while 2,387,601 have completed the vaccination process.

A breakdown of which populations have received the most vaccines, by age group on Oct. 21:

65+: >95 percent

55-64: 91 percent;

45-54: 82 percent;

35-44: 82 percent;

25-34: 75 percent;

18-24: 70 percent;

16-17: 80 percent;

12-15: 70 percent.

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Connecticut since March 2020, by county:

Fairfield : 111,988 (11,872 per 100,000 residents);

: 111,988 (11,872 per 100,000 residents); New Haven : 104,773 (12,258);

: 104,773 (12,258); Hartford : 97,828 (10,971);

: 97,828 (10,971); New London : 27,206 (10,258);

: 27,206 (10,258); Litchfield : 16,979 (9,415);

: 16,979 (9,415); Middlesex : 14,807 (9,116);

: 14,807 (9,116); Windham : 13,155 (11,265);

: 13,155 (11,265); Tolland : 11,279 (7,483).

A complete list of cases, by communities, can be found here by clicking and scrolling down.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.