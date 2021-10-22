CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Dodgers Hit Five Home Runs In 11-2 Victory; Game 6 Saturday in Georgia

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjgBr_0cZO8SdH00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -  The National League Championship Series is set to resume Saturday in Cumberland, Georgia with the Los Angeles Dodgers playing a second must-win game as they seek to return to the World Series.

The Dodgers avoided elimination Thursday with an 11-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium as Chris Taylor hit three home runs and drove in six runs and AJ Pollock hit two home runs and drove in four runs.

“I never thought I was going to hit three homers in a game, let alone a postseason game, and it just still hasn't really sunk in,'' Taylor said after the Dodgers cut their deficit in the best-of-seven series to 3-2 with their seventh consecutive victory when facing elimination.

Taylor became the 11th player, and second Dodger, to hit three home runs in a postseason game, joining Kike Hernandez, who accomplished the feat in Game 5 of the 2017 NLCS against the Chicago Cubs.

Taylor had the opportunity to be the first player to hit four home runs in a postseason game, but struck out to end the eighth inning, before a crowd announced at 51,363.

“I was trying to have a good at-bat and hit a ball hard and if it happened, it happened,'' Taylor said. “I can't go up there thinking about hitting a homer. I'm just trying to hit line drives.''

Batting seventh and playing third base in place of the injured Justin Turner, Taylor gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead in the second inning with a two-run homer off Max Fried, two batters after Pollock's solo homer.

In the third, Taylor singled in Pollock, who singled with one out and moved to second on Albert Pujols' single.

Fried was lifted after walking Albert Pujols with two outs in the fifth inning. Taylor was the first batter to face Chris Martin. Taylor took two sinkers for strikes, then hit his second two-run homer to increase the Dodgers' lead to 6-2.

Taylor hit a solo homer in the seventh inning off Dylan Lee, the third of four Braves' pitchers.

Pollock hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning off Jacob Webb, the fourth Atlanta pitcher, three batters after Trea Turner singled in Mookie Betts, who singled leading off the inning and stole second base.

The Dodgers had 17 hits -- four by Taylor and three each by Trea Turner, Pollock and Cody Bellinger -- one game after being limited to four hits in a 9-2 loss.

The Dodgers had their second bullpen game of the series, with seven pitchers limiting the Braves to two runs and five hits, while striking out nine and not walking a batter.

Both runs came off the starter, Joe Kelly, on a two-run homer by Freddie Freeman, the third Atlanta batter.

Kelly faced one more batter, retiring Austin Riley on a groundout, then left the game after two-thirds of an inning and throwing 28 pitches because of what manager Dave Roberts said was a bicep strain that will sideline him for the remainder of the postseason.

David Price “is obviously at the top of the list'' to replace Kelly, Roberts said.

Evan Phillips, the second Dodger pitcher, was credited with the victory, retiring all four batters he faced, striking out three, in his second appearance since Oct. 1.

Fried was charged with the loss, allowing five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, striking out three and walking two.

“Physically felt great,'' said Fried, who allowed two runs and eight hits in six innings in the Braves' 3-2 victory in Game 1 Saturday, striking out five with no walks.

“Just a really good aggressive lineup, hit some pitches over the middle. I wasn't executing on the corners like I normally do and when you leave the balls over the middle, normally damage happens.''

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Albert Pujols’ plans for the 2022 season, revealed

After his half-season run with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Albert Pujols is set to soon play winter ball in the Dominican Republic later this year. Liga de Béisbol Profesional de la República Dominicana side Leones de Escogido announced on Thursday that they have acquired Pujols from the Gigantes del Cibao via a trade. Gigantes del Cibao drafted Pujols in the LIDOM’s draft in 2002, but he never featured with the team.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Chris Taylor speaks out on brain fart that closed door on Dodgers

Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

Why are the Braves wearing pearls in 2021 World Series?

That seems to be the mantra for Joc Pederson this postseason. The Atlanta Braves outfielder debuted a pearl necklace in late September and has been wearing it throughout the team’s run to its first World Series appearance since 1999. While chains and other jewelry commonly shine on the diamond, what led Pederson to rock pearls?
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
InsideThePinstripes

MLB Insider Says These Three Free Agents Could Sign With Yankees

It is no secret that the Yankees have a ton of work to do this winter. And one MLB Insider predicts they will be highly active on the free agent market. After vice president of baseball operations and general manager Brian Cashman made it clear that shortstop is an area they plan on addressing before the 2022 season, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman predicted the Yankees to fill this need by making a big splash on the open market.
NFL
atlantanews.net

Yasiel Puig settles civil suit, seeks MLB return

Yasiel Puig announced Saturday he had settled a civil suit for sexual assault and hopes to return to MLB next season. Puig, 30, released a statement saying he had paid his accuser in order to avoid a May 2022 trial. Puig said he wanted to fight the case in court,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Jacob Webb
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
FanSided

Astros make very embarrassing MLB history in World Series Game 5

The Houston Astros made MLB history in Game 5 of the World Series against the Braves. It just wasn’t the kind that any team wants to make. The MLB playoffs are over 100 years old. So it’s kind of hard to make history by doing something no player or team had ever done before.
MLB
WXIA 11 Alive

Who is the owner of the Atlanta Braves?

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves are headed to the World Series after finishing off the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night with a 4-2 win to win the NLCS 4-2, as well. It's the first time in 22 years the Braves will appear in the Fall Classic. The last time...
MLB
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: How much will Freddie Freeman’s new contract cost?

Freddie Freeman is set to be a free agent after the World Series, so how much could his next deal cost?. Freddie Freeman has spent his entire career with the Atlanta Braves, with an MVP and a Gold Glove on his resume. On Tuesday night, his clutch home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers put the Braves in the NLCS for the second straight year.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Game 6#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Chicago Cubs
thefocus.news

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth as Braves player nears free agency?

Following Freddie Freeman and his Atlanta Braves teammates defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this week, some fans have wondered about his net worth. We take a look at Freddie Freeman’s net worth as he reaches free agency amid his Braves contract ending. Who is Freddie Freeman?. Freddie Freeman is...
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Corey Seager Rumored to Have Turned Down Contract Extension this Year

The Dodgers have several premier free agents hitting the open market this winter but the crown jewel of the bunch is undoubtedly Corey Seager. The 27-year-old shortstop has been one of the top left-handed hitters in baseball since his debut in 2015. And now he gets to have his say on where he spends the next ~5-7 years of his career.
NFL
FanSided

Braves fans want Brian Snitker fired for blowing Game 3 against Dodgers

After the Braves blew a 5-2 lead, thanks in part to decisions made by manager Brian Snitker, fans were calling for him to be fired in a fit of rage. The Atlanta Braves entered the bottom of the eighth inning with thoughts of a World Series appearance already dancing through their head. They had a 2-0 series lead and a 5-2 lead over the Dodgers in Dodger Stadium in Game 3. All they needed to do was close it out.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

The World Series Is Atlanta's to Lose

Maybe we should’ve known the World Series would play out this way. After all, the postseason does not come down to the best team winning, but to the team that’s playing the best. Right now, Atlanta is that team and has been since the playoffs began. Tonight, Atlanta has a chance to win its first ...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NLCS
NewsBreak
MLB
The Spun

Look: MLB Fans Were Furious With What Joe Buck Said Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Houston Astros hosted the Atlanta Braves for what they hoped wouldn’t be the last game of the World Series. Atlanta opened a 3-1 lead in the series before Houston struck back with a flurry of runs in Game 5. However, it’s been all Braves on Tuesday night as the long ball has helped put Atlanta on the precipice of winning the World Series.
NFL
FanSided

How many teams have come back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?

Is history on the side of the Houston Astros, who look to bounce back from a 3-1 World Series deficit?. The Houston Astros are in an unenviable situation. Following their 3-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 4 of the World Series, they are now facing a 3-1 deficit. If they fall in one more game, they will watch as the Braves celebrate with the Commissioner’s Trophy.
MLB
FanSided

Atlanta Braves dodged yet another rule book disaster

Ultimately, this ruling may have impacted the Brewers more than the Atlanta Braves, but this MLB rule is still plain wrong. The Atlanta Braves continue to be on the wrong side of the MLB rulebook… and for whatever reason, playoff games seem to draw all kinds of cruel and unusual interpretations of baseball rules to their games.
MLB
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy