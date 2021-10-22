CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Deadline to start dialing local phone numbers with area codes is Sunday

By Joe Millitzer
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The deadline is Sunday to start dialing all ten digits in phone numbers. Starting October 24, anyone dialing local numbers should dial the area code and the telephone number. Parts of Illinois and California will need to dial 1+10-digit local dialing.

Many will need to dial all 10 digits before calling soon

The FCC approved the three-digit “988” dialing code in 2020 to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The order also changes the way people local dial numbers in 36 states in 82 area codes. They will need to use all ten digits instead of seven.

A lot of people are just learning about the new dialing system. If you have these area codes in Missouri: 314, 417, 660, 816, or the Illinois area codes: 618, 309, 708, it’s time to start dialing all ten digits.

Blue areas indicate dialing changes

What happens if you just dial seven digits? Well, a recording will inform you that the call can’t be completed. You will need to hang up and dial again.

Some automated equipment may not work as expected on Sunday if they are not updated. Security systems, medical monitoring devices, fax machines, and call forwarding settings should be checked. Make sure contact information on websites, business cards, advertising, and pet tags also lists the full phone number with an area code.

There is a lot that won’t change on Sunday. The price of a call and rates for services will remain the same. Phone numbers will also be the same.

Beginning July 16, 2022, dialing “988” will route your call to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

See more maps of US area codes with dialing changes here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

