The Pokemon Company has released a “restored” version of their spooky found footage, trailer giving us a clearer look at the mysterious Pokemon featured within. The restored version of the teaser removes most of the distorted effects and reveals two Pokemon that appear to be Hisuian forms of Zorua and Zoroark. At the time of this writing, The Pokemon Company has yet to release official confirmation that this is the case.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO