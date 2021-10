In light of the recent events in the Newberg school district, our nonprofit—the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, which has provided addiction treatment and mental health care in the community for 20 years—is compelled to add our voice expressing empathy and care. We also applaud actions taken thus far to confront acts of racism, and to build a healthier, accountable school culture. Most importantly, we urge consistent efforts to come together and heal.

