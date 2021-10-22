CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Unemployment Updates You Need to Know

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42AkCw_0cZO6uwF00
Image via Pexels.

The Greek philosopher, Heraclitus, is attributed to saying, “There is nothing permanent except change.” People change jobs, not always on their terms.

Mergers and acquisitions are happening, and businesses are starting, closing, downsizing, and restructuring. There are COVID issues, and there is The Great Resignation and more. Change in the world of work is constant, especially with five generations currently in the workforce.

Just because you resign from a job does not mean you cannot collect unemployment if there were “necessitous and compelling” reasons why you quit. You might want to consult with an employment law attorney to discuss your particular situation. Still, you can start reading about unemployment compensation and voluntary quit and Google those bolded words in quotes to learn more. 

With the pandemic, the unemployment office seems to have been pretty busy and they have made some changes and upgrades to their website and made some changes at their physical offices.

There is now an online ticketing system for help instead of phones at the unemployment office where you used to speak to a human to help solve your unemployment problem. Tickets may be several weeks out before someone can take care of the issue.

Federal benefits have expired, and phone numbers and links have changed. Hopefully, the contact info below will help you make the connections you need. The PA CareerLink also made a Youtube video highlighting some new features of the website.

In 2010, the Department of Labor Statistics started to calculate the unemployment number using the U3, which is only the people actively looking for a job. If you want to see the ShadowStats figures for unemployment that include all six measures of unemployment, read The Reality of Unemployment, and you will see the September 2021 ShadowStats Alternative Unemployment rate is 25.1%.

Another alternative unemployment rate calculation is in this article What is the Real Unemployment Rate? As you can see, it depends on how you spin the plates for the rate and which of the six measures are used in the calculations.

UC CONTACT INFO

PANDEMIC UNEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE

OTHER UC INFORMATION

  • Request a new UC Pin (if not received in over 3 weeks): https://expressforms.pa.gov/apps/pa/DLI-UC/Pin-Request
  • PA Teleclaims (PAT): 888-255-4728 – Automated Services Sun 6am – 8 pm, and M-F 6am – 9 pm
  • US Bank Reliacard 888-233-5916 (re questions about your debit card)

I hope these tips and this handy contact info list are a help to you! Make sure you make networking a habit while seeking a new job, after you land a job, or engage in self-employment!

You always need to keep your career documents up to date, so if you did not participate in International Update Your Resume Month in September, here’s your nudge!

Join the Philadelphia Area Great Careers Group & BENG, the #1 business networking association on the Philadelphia Business Journal’s Book of Lists.

Missed the previous article Keeping Tabs on LinkedIn Innovations Part 2? Read it here.

To register for the events below, visit the events page on the #GreatCareersPHL website and follow that hashtag too!

  • 10/22 Fri – Interviewing Techniques
  • 10/22 Fri – Job Seeker Power Hour: LIVE LinkedIn Profile Reviews on Clubhouse
  • 10/25 Mon – Killer Interview Tips That Get the Job Offer
  • 10/25 Mon – The Hidden Job Market
  • 10/26 Tues – Why Can’t I Get That Job?
  • 10/26 Tues – Business Executives Networking Group (BENG)
  • 10/27 Wed – PowerThinking: Rejuvenating Your Amazing Mind Resilience Building Call
  • 10/27 Wed – How to Use Clubhouse Step-by-Step Hands-on Live
  • 10/27 Weds – Business Executives Networking Group (BENG)
  • 10/28 Thurs – Tougher Interview Questions
  • 10/28 Thurs – Beating the Applicant Tracking System
  • 10/28 Thurs – Building Your Group of Champions to Become Your Army
  • 10/28 Thurs – Business Executives Networking Group (BENG)
  • 10/29 Fri – Interviewing Techniques
  • 10/29 Fri – Job Seeker Power Hour: LinkedIn Dos and Don’t for Job Seekers
  • 10/29 Fri – Beating the Applicant Tracking System

Comments / 0

Related
popville.com

“I’m looking for advice re: unemployment claims.”

I’m looking for advice re: unemployment claims. I was fired from my job on 8/13. I applied for unemployment on 8/15 and was approved for benefits starting on 8/8. Each week I fill out the same form where I let the office of unemployment know that I’ve been looking for work so I’m still eligible for benefits.
ECONOMY
mckinneyonline.com

The Social Security Administration Announces 2022 Cost of Living Adjustment

On October 13, 2021, the Social Security Administration (SSA) officially announced that Social Security recipients will receive a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2022, the largest increase in four decades. This adjustment will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. (related article: As of Now, Social Security Benefits Will Be Cut By 2034. Here Are 5 Ways to Help Fill the Gap) Additionally, increased payments to more than 8 million Supplemental Security Income (SSI) beneficiaries will begin on December 31, 2021.1.
BUSINESS
WLOX

Supplemental SNAP benefits for November available to eligible households

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Households that currently receive SNAP benefits will be eligible for supplemental benefits for November 2021. A release from Mississippi Department of Human Services sent Monday morning said these benefits are similar to those that were received by certified SNAP households in previous months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heraclitus
KXLY

3 Big Social Security Changes Coming in 2022

Across the United States, most Americans are either paying into Social Security or are receiving benefits from it. That’s why changes to the program can affect just about every household. And several of those changes will be occurring in 2022, according to a new announcement from the Social Security Administration....
PERSONAL FINANCE
erienewsnow.com

$7.5M in Emergency Rental Assistance Still Available

As winter approaches, millions of dollars are still available for renters who have fallen behind on their bills. Funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is given to landlords to cover the cost of rent and utilities. The funding provides up to 15 months of assistance. So far, a total...
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Pexels#Greek#Covid
The Motley Fool

3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

It's in your power to get more money out of Social Security. You may be able to score the maximum monthly benefit if circumstances align in your favor. Social Security doesn't pay seniors a single universal benefit. Rather, the amount of money you're entitled to from Social Security is based on your specific earnings record. And depending on that record, you may be eligible for this year's maximum benefit of $3,895 a month.
BUSINESS
BBC

Pay rebound for workers hit by the pandemic

Workers and occupations hardest hit by the pandemic saw the biggest rebound in pay in 2021, official figures show. Employees aged under 21 and those in low-paid work saw the sharpest dip and recovery, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). A revival in pay rates for men has...
LABOR ISSUES
republicmonews.com

$1400 Stimulus Check in 2022: Here’s Everything You Need To Know!

There’s good news for those looking for another $1,400 stimulus payment from the federal government. More similar payments seem to be on the way, in addition to the three smaller stimulus checks we already know about and which are due shortly. In terms of the latter, the next one will...
INCOME TAX
republicmonews.com

Seniors, Retirees To Receive Larger Checks in 2022; Here are 3 Big Social Security Changes Coming To Millions of Americans

The Social Security Administration (SSA) announced a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) of 5.9% for Social Security payments, the largest since 1982. This increase will take effect in January 2022 for the 62 million Americans who receive Social Security payments. SSA said SSI recipients would see their benefits increase effective Dec. 30, 2021. Here are three major Social Security Changes that many Americans should expect next year.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Child tax credit November opt-out deadline is coming up. What to know

The fifth child tax credit payment is coming in just under three weeks, but you've only got six days left to unenroll. Millions of eligible families are getting immediate benefit from receiving cash in advance this year compared to getting the credit during tax time. Parents are getting as much as $300 per month per kid. But some families are still opting out each month, even though the majority of checks have already gone out.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: No Possibility of Another Payment

As the year and Christmas are approaching, people in the US hope for another round of stimulus checks. However, the chances are meager. “Lisa Rowan, the consumer finance advisor at Forber Advisor, has stated that they can confidently announce that there is absolutely no chance of another payment.”. But there...
U.S. POLITICS
pncguam.com

$3.1M in tax refunds to be paid this week; refunds processed within 7 weeks

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio Administration is now under 50 days in processing and paying income tax refunds. The latest batch of tax refunds totals $3,168,074, including refunds garnished to repay government debts. These represent the payment of 964 error-free returns filed on or before September 9, 2021. Since 2019, the Department...
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

2021 Average Savings by Age Group

If you have enough money, putting some kind of savings aside for both short- and long-term goals is important. After covering general expenses for your daily or monthly budget, an emergency fund could help you prepare for short-term costs such as … Continue reading → The post 2021 Average Savings by Age Group appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

This Company Is Giving 3 People Rent-Free Housing in Up to 4 Cities for a Year

You could win free housing (including utilities) and live in up to four different cities for a year. Find out more about this exciting contest. Whether you rent or own a home, you likely spend a significant portion of your income on housing costs. Many remote workers and self-employed individuals are getting creative about their living situation. Some are moving to areas with a lower cost of living to take advantage of cheaper housing costs, while others are traveling full-time while working remotely.
PERSONAL FINANCE
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Bucks County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. BUCKSCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. BUCKSO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Bucks County.

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy