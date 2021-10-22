Up your ramen game with autumn squash and roasted pork bathed in creamy coconut milk

Until last fall, my go-to squash recipe was roasted diced butternut, like clockwork. And while yes, it's reliably delicious, I was fast approaching butternut burnout. Then one cool fall Saturday, as I was wandering through my local farmers market, I found myself surrounded by squash: comically large blue Hubbards, jack-o'-lantern-ready pumpkins, and gourds in countless shades and shapes—green, orange, and yellow; oblong, round, and hourglass-shaped, with whimsical, knotty stems and stripy skin. My curiosity was piqued—what had I been missing? Inspired, I gathered a cornucopia of gourds, pumpkins, and squash and lugged them back to my apartment. After diving into gardening guides, seeking advice from chefs, and cooking joyfully for days in my tiny kitchen, I discovered a wide world of flavor, texture, and delicious possibility beyond my beloved butternut.
