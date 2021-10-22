Up your ramen game with autumn squash and roasted pork bathed in creamy coconut milk

Apples and pork are a delicious and timeless combination. Together they create a perfectly balanced roast, savory and filling, with a touch of sweetness and not much heaviness. The apple comes in two forms—chunks of whole apples and apple cider—both of which cut through the fattiness of the pork. I leave the peel on the apples because the pectin it contains adds a bit of body to the sauce and prevents the apples from disintegrating when cooked. The onion, thyme, and cider make this comforting dish especially appropriate for the holidays. However, as we need easy and satisfying food all year round, swapping citrus for the apple easily turns this into a bright springtime dish.

