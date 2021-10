A joyful moment! Teresa Giudice‘s brother, Joe Gorga, couldn’t be happier about his sister’s engagement to Luis Ruelas, who popped the question earlier this week. “I’m so excited. I’m so happy for her,” the real estate developer, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, October 21, adding that he cried when he heard the news. “[Luis] came in like what she needed. She needed that Superman to come in and take her life and fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I always said she needed a beast of a man, and he is one of them.”

