CHICAGO (CBS) — Would you like fries with that? Or how about a job? A fast food chain is pitching not just fried chicken, but employment opportunities to every customer they serve. Morning Insider Tim McNicholas shows us some unique approaches to a dire labor shortage. When restaurants all over town are looking for workers, it’s time to think outside the to-go box. “We’re starting at $15 an hour. How much do you make at your job right now?” Colby Ledet, a Raising Cane’s supervisor, asked a customer. Raising Cane’s employees are approaching customers at their Naperville dining room and drive-thru, asking them to...

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO