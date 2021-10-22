CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Falls View man arrested for shooting at another man

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aMKqJ_0cZO6Zb600

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a Falls View man is facing felony charges after an altercation involving a firearm that occurred on the evening of October 21.

Deputies responded to a scene where a man had shot at another man. The victim was uninjured, and he was able to identify the shooter. Deputies were able to locate the shooter shortly after the altercation.

56-year-old Joseph E. Given, of Falls View, was charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was transported to Southern Regional Jail and is awaiting court proceedings.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through their Facebook page . You can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

