For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. We've known since E3 that Razer was planning to ship its Project Hazel N95 mask, a concept design that debuted to much enthusiasm earlier this year at CES, this month, but didn't have many details about what the final product would be called, which features it would keep or how much it would cost. The concept has evolved into the Razer Zephyr, a $99 mask that's designed to be more comfortable for long-term wear with cooling two-way fans, transparent so people can see your mouth, uses replaceable filters to avoid the waste of disposable masks and of course, look cool with RGB lighting. Because: Razer.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO