1979 Pontiac Trans Am Is A Numbers Matching Gold Star

This stunning second generation Trans Am will highlight your collection.

The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am rolled onto the scene in 1969, a few years after the Pontiac Firebird challenged the competition in the pony car segment in 1967. By the time 1979 rolled around, the Trans Am was insanely popular, and fresh off the popularity of Smokey and the Bandit. Examples like this 1979 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am from Raleigh Classic Car Auctions are perfect for your Pontiac collection to celebrate the legacy of the Trans Am.

Purchased new in 1979, this stunning 1979 Pontiac Trans Am was bought from Black Pontiac in Statesville, NC on October 11, 1979, and it has stayed under North Carolina resident ownership ever since. This highly original Trans Am is sporting a Solar Gold paint job and has Camel Tan interior on the inside, what a beautiful combination.

The ownership history is well known, and this Trans Am has only 62,274 actual miles on the clock. It is powered by a 6.6-liter 403 cubic inch engine, which is backed by a TH350 automatic transmission. It has power steering, power brakes, air conditioning, a space saver spare, hood decal, body side molding, and more.

