CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Photos: Lego unveils largest Lego Ideas set ever with 3,955-piece ‘Home Alone’ home recreation

By Nexstar Media Wire, Taylor Delandro
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXSiM_0cZO6EJ500

( NewsNation Now ) — Just in time for the holidays, Lego announced a set recreation based on the classic Christmas movie “Home Alone.”

In addition to the detailed recreation for the McCallister house, the set includes a LEGO minifigure version of the “Home Alone” icon, Kevin McCallister, plus four other minifigure characters from the movie.

For a full dose of nostalgia, the set is a true replica of the home where Kevin was left alone to fend off the bumbling burglars Harry and Marv.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TOc8p_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZRlC_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36HPMr_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXwVb_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RFPpH_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTzx5_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TV2xF_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vwExc_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7BSZ_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4fG2_0cZO6EJ500
    Courtesy: LEGO

The set includes several distinct rooms across the ground floor, first floor, attic, kitchen and basement. Other features include the robber’s van and a treehouse with a zipline. The set is full of Easter eggs from the 1990s film. It’s also the largest-ever LEGO Ideas set, at an impressive 3,955 pieces.

The set was designed by Lego fan, Alex Storozhuk , from Ukraine, via the Lego Ideas platform.

The Lego Ideas Home Alone set will be available at lego.com/home-alone and Lego stores on Nov. 1 for $249.99. The age range, like all “adult” sets, is set at “18+,” but the building complexity may be fine for a much younger individual.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Kitchen Saver makes a complete kitchen makeover simple, affordable

Kitchen Saver can give you a complete kitchen makeover for a fraction of the price of a full tear out. Matt Henry, Kitchen Saver’s regional vice president of sales, joined us today to share how the team works their magic. “We have been in business for 40 years at the...
LIFESTYLE
mymodernmet.com

9,090-Piece Titanic Set Is the Largest LEGO Model Ever Released

In 2020, we introduced you to the 9,036-piece Roman Colosseum LEGO model, the toy brand’s largest set at the time. However, LEGO is soon to launch an even bigger model—a gigantic 9,090-piece set that allows you to build your own replica of the Titanic. The 1:200 scale LEGO ship measures over 53 inches (135 cm) long when fully assembled, and features tons of authentic details, inside and out.
LIFESTYLE
Polygon

Lego’s Home Alone house set includes 4,000 pieces of bandit-stopping traps

Kevin McCallister’s iconic house has been forever memorialized in Lego form. Lego is creating a massive new set based on the home from the original Home Alone movie, the company announced on Thursday. The new Lego set was originally suggested as part of the Lego Ideas group, where users can...
DISNEY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ideas#Lego Minifigure#Christmas#Home Alone#Newsnation#Lego Com Home Alone
thrillgeek.com

LEGO Home Alone Set to be released

LEGO has officially announced the next LEGO Ideas set will be based on Home Alone! Available on November 1, the set will have 3,957 pieces and will retail for $249.99. The set was designed by Alex Storozhuk and is the largest LEGO Ideas set to be produced. The Home Alone McCallister House includes Minifigures of Kevin, Kate, Harry, Marv, and Marley.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Sports
WTHI

Lego recreates the house from 'Home Alone'

Lego has created a nostalgic replica just in time for the holiday season. Lego's latest fan-designed set is a replica of the house from the classic 1990 movie "Home Alone," about the problems that arise when burglars attempt to rob the house while young Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) is, fittingly, home alone after being left behind while the rest of his family is on vacation.
ENTERTAINMENT
wwnytv.com

‘Home Alone’ LEGO set brings back warm childhood memories

(Gray News) – Go ahead and let the nostalgia kick in this holiday season. LEGO is releasing a new “Home Alone” set based on the iconic McAllister’s house from the 1990 classic. “Just like every 90s kid, I grew up watching Home Alone and it takes a very special place...
ENTERTAINMENT
PopSugar

Lego's 4,000-Piece Home Alone Set Is Loaded With Kevin McCallister's Best Booby Traps

If you've ever dreamed of helping Kevin McCallister lay down his traps for the two bandits trying to break into his house on Christmas Eve, now's your chance. Ahead of the holidays, Lego is releasing a $250 Home Alone-inspired set complete with all of our favorite props from the film. From the turntables disguised as Kevin's parents to the sled he uses to slide down the staircase, spotting all the hidden details from the movie might be just as fun as putting the house together.
LIFESTYLE
Pocket-lint.com

Lego 4,000-piece Home Alone set arrives in time for Christmas

(Pocket-lint) - How would you like to own a huge Lego version of the McCallister house from the 1990 movie Home Alone?. Well, just in time for the holidays, Lego is announcing just that: A Home Alone-themed set created by fan designer set Alex Storozhuk. A version of this Lego...
RETAIL
New York Post

Lego reveals iconic ‘Home Alone’ house building set

If you’re a fan of Christmas movies, then you’ve definitely watched “Home Alone” at least a handful of times. In honor of the upcoming holiday season, Lego is launching a brand new building kit that replicates the iconic McCallister family residence. As fans know, the 1990 classic is about a...
HOME & GARDEN
techeblog.com

LEGO Ideas (21330) Home Alone House Revealed, Consists of 3955-Pieces, Kevin McCallister Minifigure Included

Consisting of 3,955-pieces, this Home Alone house is the largest LEGO Ideas set yet. It’s a faithful recreation of the McCallister family residence from the classic Home Alone movie, where mayhem ensued as Kevin was left to fend for himself against clumsy burglars Harry and Marv. This set was designed by 28-year-old Alex Storozhuk from Ukraine and packed full of features that tell the story of Kevin’s holiday traps. Read more for three videos, including a hands-on review and speed build.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Lego has launched a ‘Home Alone’ house set just in time for Christmas: Here’s the price and how to pre-order

When asked what films we associate with Christmas, chances are you’ll recall everything from Love Actually to The Grinch. But there’s one that stands out for eliciting that warm, festive, fuzzy feeling: Home Alone.The Nineties classic needs little introduction. It involves a young boy (Kevin McCallister) defending himself and his home from two dopey burglars (the wet bandits) after he’s accidentally left behind by his family, who have jetted off to Paris. More than 30 years later, Home Alone is still part of the zeitgiest. Not only is there a (controversial) reboot in the works, titled Home Sweet Home Alone,...
SHOPPING
coolthings.com

LEGO Ideas Home Alone Brings Kevin’s Holiday Home Defense Hijinks To Your Tabletop

It may be three decades old, but Home Alone remains one of the most popular movies during the festive holiday season. There’s just something about a mischievous eight year old’s home protection hijinks that make for fun viewing with family and friends. If you’re among those who count Home Alone a regular part of your holiday tradition, the LEGO Ideas Home Alone should make for a fun addition to your holiday decoration, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Reuters

S.Korean bakes 'Squid Game'-themed Halloween dog treats

SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A South Korean pet cooking studio owner has started a baking class through which fans of Netflix's (NFLX.O) "Squid Game" TV show can share the Halloween fun with their dogs by making them cookies. The wheat-free dog treats come in the shapes of sugar candies...
PETS
SPY

These Outdoor Picnic Tables Give You Space to Sit and Socialize Any Time of Year

A picnic table is an ideal addition for homeowners who love to host outdoor dinners, BBQs and gatherings of all kinds. If cooking out and spending as much time with friends and family as possible sounds like something you can get on board with, investing in an outdoor picnic table is never going to be a decision you regret. The right table can add a sense of coziness and create a safe haven for enjoying good food, having interesting conversations and bonding with loved ones. However, every household has different needs when talking about the best picnic table. They are available...
LIFESTYLE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

3K+
Followers
797
Post
711K+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy