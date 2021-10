According to a new report, Nintendo is working on a Nintendo Switch successor that will release sometime between holiday 2022 and early 2023. Throughout this year, and throughout last year, Nintendo fans heard from a wide range of sources -- including many that are typically reliable -- that Nintendo was working on a Nintendo Switch Pro and that it would be revealed this year. This didn't happen. Rather, Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED, which is an upgrade on the base model of the Nintendo Switch, but hardly a "Nintendo Switch Pro." That said, if a new report is to be believed, this may be because Nintendo has scrapped plans for a console revision in favor of releasing an entirely new Nintendo Switch successor.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO