Beginner-Friendly Virtual Environment Management — Anaconda + PyCharm

Google Colab has reigned supreme in providing free collaborative notebooks, but there are competitors out there ready to bridge the gap. Paperspace, a startup founded in 2014, launched its ML Notebooks platform, Gradient in 2018, and since then it has built itself into a sizable platform with regular updates. It boasts free GPUs for all, and its free instance boasts 30 GB CPU RAM with 8 CPUs and an NVIDIA Quadro M4000 with 8 GB of RAM. To bring this into line with their consumer-level GPU counterparts, this performs somewhere around a GTX 1050Ti with double the RAM for larger ML applications. They also have an individual plan for $8/month that provides access to an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 at no additional charge (roughly an NVIDIA RTX 2060). On Paper, this stacks up really well when compared to what Google Colab offers!
