Beginner-Friendly Virtual Environment Management — Anaconda + PyCharm

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet up your first virtual environment — the no-hassle way. Python is the trending language as it’s the most prevalent choice among several specialty domains, such as data science and machine learning. Thus, many people choose Python as their first programming language to learn. For beginners, one concept that can be...

CNET

Free Microsoft Office: How to get Word, Excel and PowerPoint without spending money

Whether it's for work or personal use, you'll probably need to access a Microsoft Word document, a PowerPoint presentation or other basic tools found in Microsoft 365 at some point. The service, formerly known as Office 365, offers more features than the average office software, but it can be costly. If you don't want to spend your money on Microsoft 365, don't stress. There are a few ways to get the service for free.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft X-Rings VR controller prototype can deform objects in virtual environments

Microsoft Research has demonstrated a new VR controller in the form of the X-Rings which uses an adaptive shape design using four motor-driven expandable rings with capacitive sensors to simulate touch, grasp and the ability to deform objects in virtual environments. Changing shapes with the VR controller takes less than 100 milliseconds or the equivalent of 9 frames at 90 Hz. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the X-Rings VR controller designed by the Microsoft research team.
ELECTRONICS
helpnetsecurity.com

Unbound CORE virtualizes key management via single pane of glass cryptographic platform

Unbound Security unveiled the latest evolution of Unbound CORE for virtualized cryptography and encryption key management. CORE virtualizes key management and enables a single pane of glass view of all key use by virtualizing HSMs that fully integrate with existing physical and cloud HSMs, as well as other key stores. CORE leverages existing infrastructure, while realizing the benefits of adopting modern IT.
SOFTWARE
digitalconnectmag.com

Top Hacks for Beginners to Figma

As one of the top team management software projects out there, Figma has dominated the landscape for managing group projects and ideas. If you’re finding that you are currently swamped trying to manage a team and struggling with not enough time for yourself, this guide is for you! Time management is a huge issue for many people and assisting them with important tips that alleviate their worries is a massive improvement for their lives and their professional careers. It doesn’t matter what you are working on, whether it’s a tough calculus assignment or if you need help with step-by-step algebra homework, Figma can help you and these tips can help you with Figma!
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

Red Hat and Kubernetes help manage containerized workloads in edge computing environments

Edge computing has been around far longer than many people realize, even predating Kubernetes and all its related open-source technology. In fact, companies have always sought ways in which to operate faster, with minimal delay, when it comes to data management, including in stores and factories, for example, according to Nick Barcet (pictured), senior director of technology strategy at Red Hat Inc.
COMPUTERS
softpedia.com

What's new in PyCharm 2021.3 Build 213.4631.9 EAP:

Python is one of the most popular programming languages out there, and for good reason. It's quite uncomplicated to get into and learn, it has one of the most mature communities, support from big corporations, tons of frameworks and libraries, and it's overall very flexible. Of course, there are many...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

What is Web Hosting? A Beginner-Friendly Guide

Web hosting refers to a service that allows people or companies to make their websites available on the internet. The company providing the web host will have its servers located somewhere where they are connected to other computers via cables called “internet lines”. When someone wants to view your website,...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware and Graphcore Collaborate to Bring Virtualized IPUs to Enterprise Environments

By Saurabh Kulkarni, Head of Engineering for North America, Graphcore; Alex Tsyplikhin, Senior Manager, Field AI Engineering, Graphcore; and Mazhar Memon, Director of R&D, VMware. We are excited to share that VMware’s Project Radium will support Graphcore IPUs as part of its hardware-disaggregation initiative. This will enable pooling and sharing...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

A Beginner’s Guide to Visualizing Audio as a Spectrogram in Python

A guide for leveraging the power of Python’s SciPy and Matplotlib to create audio spectrograms. We often think of audio data as just data we interpret and process through our auditory system, but that doesn’t have to be the only way that we analyze and interpret audio signals. One such way we can instead understand audio data is through visual representations of the noises we hear. These visual representations are most commonly represented in a waveform plot where we visualize sound pressure in relation to time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

The Life of a Data Analyst — Part 2

Hello friends! I am making my “Life of a Data Analyst” story into a series because:. So sit back, relax, and scroll through to find relatable content — whether you are a data analyst, data scientist, or someone else who works extensively with data and code. On Coding & Stack...
DATA PRIVACY
adafruit.com

PyCharm 2021.2.3 Is Out! #Python #PyCharm

The third minor release of PyCharm 2021.2 contains multiple bug fixes:. We fixed a bug where PEP 585 parameterized built-in classes were not recognized when using from __future__ import annotations. We fixed a bug in Jupyter notebooks where the connection to the Python debugger failed when using ipykernel>=6.3.0. We fixed...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

Optimize ML modeling using a timing decorator

We can go on and provide hundreds of arguments and quotes showing why the act of measurement is important in science and technology. Here is a powerful one,. One accurate measurement is worth a thousand expert opinions. — Grace Hopper. And according to Lord Kelvin,. If you can not measure...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Deep Learning on a Budget: Does This Startup Outperform Google Colab?

Google Colab has reigned supreme in providing free collaborative notebooks, but there are competitors out there ready to bridge the gap. Paperspace, a startup founded in 2014, launched its ML Notebooks platform, Gradient in 2018, and since then it has built itself into a sizable platform with regular updates. It boasts free GPUs for all, and its free instance boasts 30 GB CPU RAM with 8 CPUs and an NVIDIA Quadro M4000 with 8 GB of RAM. To bring this into line with their consumer-level GPU counterparts, this performs somewhere around a GTX 1050Ti with double the RAM for larger ML applications. They also have an individual plan for $8/month that provides access to an NVIDIA Quadro RTX 4000 at no additional charge (roughly an NVIDIA RTX 2060). On Paper, this stacks up really well when compared to what Google Colab offers!
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

From a Beginner Perspective: Understanding Visualization & Building charts with Tableau

As a consultant working in the field of Data Science and Analytics, I often had to deal with a huge amount of data, building models and deriving insights from them. However, when it comes to communicating the data and findings to others, presenting the result in plain text, excel files, or spreadsheets are not easy for others to quickly grasp and understand the information that was found. This is where the value of data visualization comes in — to present the data in a visual approach through graphs or maps and highlight the key insights, trends, or patterns in the data.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Jigsaw Puzzle AI from A to Z

Assemble arbitrary real-life puzzles using basic AI tools. Since the early days of AI, we’ve seen multiple attempts to handle a jigsaw puzzle problem. However, enthusiasts mainly focus on specific aspects: only square-tile, only non-scanned, monochrome, etc. Here we take a look at the comprehensive approach that handles the problem...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Two problems with the random walk

Gambler’s ruin: A gambler initially has k dollars and she wants to win b dollars in a fair betting game, if she wins, she gets one dollar, if she loses, she loses one dollar. What’s the probability that she will win b dollars before losing everything?. Bertrand’s ballot: A and...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
towardsdatascience.com

A Deep Dive into Neuton

An overview of the platform, its capabilities and an example of usage. Some days ago, I discovered a very interesting cloud-based platform, named Neuton, which permits the building of Machine Learning models, without any coding or Machine Learning knowledge. In practice, you can develop a high-performance model just in three simple steps:
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

6 Things You Did Not Learn In Your Data Science Course

This article highlights critical areas that are often lacking in pure data science education and that, if learned, can be distinguishing skills for many. Of course, you don’t need to master or be exceptionally versed in any of these. However, having some proficiency will definitively make you better professional overall.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

The #1 Mistake Companies Make When Creating Their Data Science Foundation

Imagine you just finished training an excellent neural network after months of hard work. It works well on the training data, test data and passes all your validation tests. But as you move it to the production, you start to notice; it doesn’t do a great job. If this sounds...
SCIENCE

