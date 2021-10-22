CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Change Turns 20

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEventually, even the wild ones settle down. There are always exceptions, those full-fledged grownups in nightlife scenes around the world who’ve maintained a bustling pace of life for decades. But there comes a time for many people when the possibility of youth gives way to the stability of adulthood. Maybe, by...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Nation Of Language – “The Grey Commute”

Nation Of Language are a few weeks out from releasing their sophomore effort, A Way Forward. So far, we’ve heard “Across That Fine Line,” “Wounds Of Love,” “This Fractured Mind,” and “A Word And A Wave.” Now, the Brooklyn synthpop outfit has shared the upbeat yet poignant “The Grey Commute,” which also gets a music video.
MUSIC
Iowa State Daily

Bekkerus: Turning 21

I turned 21 a little over a week ago, on Oct. 9. I don’t feel much older physically or mentally. I still feel like a college kid, now on the older side of this age group, though. I still have the knees of an 80-year-old, and I can’t eat junk food without expecting to feel it in the morning. I’m still young and impulsive and sometimes make bad decisions. But in some ways, it feels like so much has changed.
LIFESTYLE
Stereogum

Beauty Pill – “You Need A Better Mind”

Almost exactly a year ago today, the Washington, DC band Beauty Pill put out “Instant Night” as a one-off single right before the election. Now they’ve returned with news of an EP also called Instant Night, featuring two other tracks and a remix, which will be out in December. New single “You Need A Better Mind” is shadowy and gliding and, as the group’s Chad Clark explains in a statement, was made using an old Roland TB-303 synth. He continues:
WASHINGTON, DC
Stereogum

Morning View Turns 20

With two decades of hindsight, it’s kind of funny to notice how at war with themselves music critics seemed regarding Incubus, especially by the time the unapologetically SoCal troupe released their fourth studio album, Morning View. As has been unendingly discussed, especially now with all of these other era-adjacent anniversaries, rock music was a tricky subject in the late ’90s and early 2000s. The Strokes were only juuuust getting around to putting their nonchalant, retrofied spin on the genre, and for the six-ish years prior, a successful radio rock band was probably going to be lumped in with Korn, Disturbed, Limp Bizkit, Drowning Pool, and the rest of the Ozzfest lineup. Incubus were not quite as easy to categorize, though goodness knows promoters tried, frequently dumping them in the nu-metal bucket on the festival circuit. Sure, Incubus’ earliest work went Deftones-hard, but then you also had acoustic, mid-tempo ballads like “Drive” and a gentle, oft-shirtless lead singer, and, welp, now the pop kids who loved *NSYNC and Britney could rock out a little too. I should know — I was one of them.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
thecomanchechief.com

As the Windmill Turns

When Sisters on the Fly are in town, Comanche is alive and rocking! There they were fewer than last year due to COVID but still enough to be living it up in Comanche. Many of the Sisters were repeats from years before. Several shared that Comanche was a favorite camping site due to the good folks that offered such warm hospitality.
POLITICS
Petoskey News-Review

Jerry Donnelly: On turning 75

I will be turning 75 years old near the end of this month. I cannot seem to shake the words of my Aunt Dorothy. She would always say to anyone who would listen “no one should live past 75.” I would shake my head and say ”come on you have plenty of years left here on earth.” And she did by living to 98. Those extra 23 years were not her best years. After my mother died at age 68, my aunt no longer had her sister to inject positivity into her life.
DEMENTIA
nolangroupmedia.com

Guild fair turns 60

The Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen celebrated its 60th anniversary during its annual fall fair at Indian Fort Theater. Former Kentucky basketball standout LaVon Williams worked on his latest masterpiece during the two-day event.
KENTUCKY STATE
arcamax.com

Caprice not scared of turning 50

Caprice is not scared of turning 50. The model will mark half a century on Earth on Sunday (24.10.21), and the star will do so without any fear because she has "more confidence than ever before". She told Closer magazine: "When I was younger, I thought, 'Oh my goodness, 50...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Stereogum

Camp Trash – “Weird Florida”

The emo-rooted power-pop band Camp Trash impressed with this year’s debut EP Downtiming, and they’ve got another extremely catchy single out today. “Weird Florida” is, I guess, a sequel of sorts to Downtiming highlight “Weird Carolina.” It’s urgent and abundantly melodic, with a number of profane lyrics that seem like they would be very fun to shout along with at a show. The chorus, for instance: “I know she won’t be picking up the fucking phone/ When I call from my car explaining why I’m not at home/ Just got dumber all summer/ It just kept getting dumber.” They saved the best for last, though: “I’m never going back to fucking Florida!” Listen below.
FLORIDA STATE
PWMania

Wrestlers That Turned to Acting

Entertainment is entertainment, be it you are wrestling or playing online casinoroo games or watching movies. That is why most of the forms of entertainment somehow are always intertwined. Like how some of the best wrestlers of all time have moved to the acting industry. Being a wrestler is not...
WWE
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. A bunch of us are down...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Animal Collective – “Prester John”

It’s been five long years since we got a new Animal Collective album, but that’s about to change. Today, the experimental pop noisemakers have announced the follow-up to 2016’s Painting With. Titled Time Skiffs, the new one will be out February 4 via Domino. There’s also a vibey lead single, “Prester John,” which comes with a video. Hear “Prester John” below.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Music Festival#Pet Shop Boys
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy