Complete your Batman collection with these two great Batman deals

By The Digital Fix
thedigitalfix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you think Michael Keaton was the best Batman, or you’re Team Kilmer all the way, we’ve got some good news for Caped Crusader fans everywhere: right now, Amazon has some stonking deals on the Batman: The Animated Series and the Batman movies from the 1980s and 1990s. These are two...

MovieWeb

The Batman Trailer #2 Is Here

With sneak peeks, a trailer and teases from director Matt Reeves, Catwoman Zoe Kravitz, and even our Caped Crusader Robert Pattinson, it's finally here! Cue the Bat signal! The Batman battles corruption and is relentless in his hunt to put a stop to the murderous Riddler!. Our anticipation heightens to...
MOVIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
/Film

22% Said This Was Keanu Reeves' Worst Movie — Here's What We Think

Keanu Reeves has had a long acting career. Over the course of over 30 years, he's played a lot of memorable characters: the righteous Ted in "Bill & Ted;" the red pill-taker, Neo, in "The Matrix" movies; the dog-loving killer assassin, John Wick, in the eponymous franchise; and, of course, the dashing Kellogg's Corn Flake model in an early '80s television commercial.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's You Season 3, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer

If you love high stakes, you're in luck. A lot of the best shows and movies coming out this week are dealing with matters of life and death. In Season 2 of Netflix's Another Life, the whole planet is at stake. Killers are on the loose in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer, Netflix's You, and technically HBO's Succession. If that's not your speed, you do have a few great options: Apple TV+ is dropping a cool new Todd Haynes-directed documentary on The Velvet Underground, and NBC is wife-swapping whole families in Home Sweet Home.
NFL
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ Lands at Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures has acquired “No Hard Feelings,” an R-rated comedy package with Jennifer Lawrence attached to star. Along with Lawrence, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, a writer and co-executive producer on NBC’s “The Office.” “No Hard Feelings” will be Stupnitsky’s follow-up to the 2019 coming-of-age ensemble comedy “Good Boys,” his feature-length directorial debut. Stupnitsky also serves as co-writer on “No Hard Feelings,” alongside John Phillips. “No Hard Feelings” is set in Montauk, NY, a hamlet on the east end of Long Island. The package is billed as an R-rated comedy in the vein of the 1983 Tom Cruise film...
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Momoa Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ at DC FanDome

The King of Atlantis has officially returned and star Jason Momoa wants “Aquaman” fans to know that the “tides are changing.” As part of the 2021 DC FanDome virtual celebration on Saturday,” Momoa led fans behind-the-scenes of production on the superhero sequel. The sneak peek footage begins with Momoa driving onto set for his first day of production on July 17. “Aloha DC Fandome I apologize for the four year wait,” the star began. “But I’m very proud of the sequel because it’s tackling a lot of issues environmentally, stakes are higher and I’m just excited because I had a big part...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Wonder Woman 3: Watch Gal Gadot Dance With Excitement Over Lynda Carter’s Role

One of the most exciting revelations in last year’s Wonder Woman 1984 was seeing Lynda Carter appear as Asteria, a former champion of the Amazons, in the sequel. It’s since been confirmed that the 70-year-old actress, who is iconically known for playing Diana Prince in the '70s Wonder Woman TV series, will in fact be in Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3. Gal Gadot can’t hide how excited she is about the upcoming movie.
THEATER & DANCE
dotesports.com

Batman/Fortnite: Foundation comic includes The Batman Who Laughs outfit

The upcoming Batman/Fortnite: Foundation standalone comic will give fans a unique crossover story and the opportunity to download a terrifying The Batman Who Laughs outfit. Fortnite is once again crossing paths with the DC universe with the new Batman/Fornite: Foundation standalone comic. Like the previous Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point run, fans can see characters from both universes interact in print.
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Kristen Stewart Thinks She’s Probably Only Made ‘Five Really Good Films’

Kristen Stewart has a self-deprecating approach to her career spanning more than 50 films, and that took flight with the release of the “Twilight” franchise. The actress, now an Oscar contender for her turn as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming festival favorite “Spencer,” spoke to the Sunday Times (via Yahoo) about her body of work, which since breaking away from “Twilight” has long been revered by critics. (And there’s of course her legion of “Twilight” fans, too.) Stewart, who has starred in films from directors like David Fincher and Woody Allen, said that choosing roles can be a “total crapshoot.”...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Dune’ Tops Friday in U.S. With $17.5M

Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s Dune opened atop the domestic box office on Friday with $17.5 million from 4,125 theaters. At this pace, the sci-fic epic should open to $35 million or more. The Legendary and Warner Bros. tentpole is launching simultaneously on HBO Max in the U.S. Friday’s haul, including $5.1 million in Thursday previews, was the best showing for a 2021 Warners title also opening on the streaming service. Imax theaters turned in $4.2 million, or 24 percent of Friday’s entire gross. Dune was a high-profile player on the fall film festival circuit and sits at 83 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences gave it...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Anson Mount Was A Great Choice To Play Injustice’s Batman, According To The Producer

While Anson Mount lost out to Ben Affleck on playing Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, he’s now getting to leave his mark on the character half a decade after that DCEU’s movie’s release. The Hells on Wheels and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star voices Batman in Injustice, the adaptation of the popular same-named video games and comic book tie-ins. You can count the animated movie’s producer Rick Morales among the people who think Mount was a great choice to join the ranks of Batman voice actors.
MOVIES
houstonianonline.com

Batman, Catwoman and more in the second trailer for The Batman

DC hosted its own FanDome event this weekend, a global broadcasting event we’re seeing more and more studios host. During the event a trailer was released for Matt Reeves” Batman. The trailer shows some more Robert Patterson Who can be considered the new Batman. At the same time, he is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman: The Imposter #1 Review: Examines Trauma at the Heart of Batman's Legend

When it comes to Batman stories, back-to-basics tales that immerse themselves in the grittiness of Gotham City and Batman's mission more broadly tend to be a comfortable place for both readers and creators. It's in the darkness and shadows, both literal and figurative, where there's no shortage of stories - though the quality of those bleak tales is still up for debate. But in the world of Batman, there's a specific time in the hero's life where the dark and the gritty seem to have the most potential and, thus, the most interest, and that would be the early years. Those first few years of Bruce Wayne's crusade are fascinating and not only will we see them explored in Matt Reeves' upcoming film The Batman, but that's the world writer Mattson Tomlin takes us to in Batman: The Imposter #1. While this issue is certainly a "dark and gritty" Batman tale, the first issue of this three-issue series is also a revelation, illuminating not only the deep-rooted challenges the vigilante faces but the dark madness that is the hero himself.
COMICS

