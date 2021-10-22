CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Cannon Fodder: websites and apps

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all spend a good deal (too much?) time in front of our screens, both for work and for leisure. And I’m sure we’ve got “go to” sites, apps, and games that eat up the majority of that screen time...

theshortfuse.sbnation.com

Film Threat

Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest

FANTASTIC FEST 2021 REVIEW! Set against the glow of arcade screens and filled with a chorus of Iron Maiden anthems, Kim “Cannon Arm” Kobke makes his fourth attempt at history by playing Gyruss for 100 hours straight. Kobke and his community of gamers begin the preparations for this 8-bit marathon. Cannon Arm and the Arcade Quest chronicles this monumental journey towards the record books on just a single coin.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

13 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for Friday

Welcome to Friday, everyone. It's the end of the week, which means I have some awesome sales for the weekend, including some fantastic standouts. First up is Monument Valley 2, an extremely popular puzzle game that just saw a new chapter added to the game this week. Next, I have Battle Chasers: Nightwar, a classic-style RPG themed around the story and art of the Battle Chasers comic book. Last but not least is Space Marshals, an enjoyable top-down strategic shooter that's easily worth $1. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 13 temporarily free and 44 on-sale apps and games for the end of the week.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

How to log out of the Amazon app or website on any device

You can log out of the Amazon app by heading to the Settings menu. If you're using the Amazon website, you'll need to log out through the "Account & Lists" menu instead. Visit Insider's Tech Reference library for more stories. You can log into Amazon on all sorts of devices,...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Review: Mavix’s M7 Gaming Chair Gets a Good Boost With the Elemax

Mavix Elemax Gaming Chair Addition Part of the reason I initially loved the M7 is because of the issues I have with my back. The incredible lumbar support of the chair made it worth its weight in gold, creating something I could sit in all day long and not have to worry. So I was considerably excited when Mavix rolled out their Elemax addition, heating, cooling, and massager designed to fit in right where the fantastic Dynamic Variable Lumbar (DVL) part of the chair resides. Any extra support I could give my back would be extremely helpful. The Elemax delivers on...
ELECTRONICS
SB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 276: Momentum Swing

If a club is only ever three games away from a crisis, Reading FC are two games down after defeats to Blackpool and Blackburn. Fortunately, unbeaten league leaders Bournemouth are next up and The Tilehurst End Podcast returns to Recap the week’s action, answer your Mailbag questions, delve into the club Newsbites and look ahead to Saturday’s TV clash in Big Match Preview - with Marc Mayo, Olly Allen and Ben Thomas.
PREMIER LEAGUE
nintendowire.com

Niantic’s Pikmin app name discovered along with social media accounts and official website

Earlier this year, Nintendo and Niantic made a surprise announcement about multiple Nintendo IPs getting the mobile app treatment. The first IP that they were ready to announce at the time was a Pikmin app. Since the announcement, Niantic has been conducting various beta tests for the game. While Niantic asked players to not share details, inevitably, gameplay details did make their way online. Other than a datamine of the beta version of the app in April, it’s been fairly quiet, until now.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Internet
Digital Trends

Someone at Best Buy is probably getting fired for this 70-inch TV deal

Taking advantage of 70-inch TV deals is no longer beyond your reach, as retailers like Best Buy are pushing the limits of how low their prices can go for these massive displays. There are 4K TV deals for screens of all sizes, but Best Buy TV deals is offering you a chance to purchase the 70-inch Hisense 70A6G for just $580, after a $270 discount to its original price of $850.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Apple almost pulled Facebook and Instagram off iPhones after it found human trafficking was organised on apps

Apple threatened to pull Facebook and Instagram from its app stores after the social media giant’s apps were found to be used to sell maids in the Philippines.Internal documents, reportedly seen by the Associated Press, show that Facebook was “under-enforcing on confirmed abusive activity”.Facebook’s investigation into its platform found that “domestic workers frequently complained to their recruitment agencies of being locked in their homes, starved, forced to extend their contracts indefinitely, unpaid, and repeatedly sold to other employers without their consent” but that, “in response, agencies commonly told them to be more agreeable.”It also found that recruitment agencies dismissed “more...
CELL PHONES
Bored Panda

30 Funny Conversations That People Overheard At University And Decided They’re Too Good Not To Share

We respect people’s privacy, so we tend to minimize the amount of eavesdropping and gossiping we do. However, sometimes we can’t help it—the things that we accidentally overhear are soooo good that we just can’t wait to share them with all of our friends and, well, everyone online. If you keep your ears open, you might hear the most hilarious and bizarre things echoing down the halls of your college or university. Higher education provides enough gossip-worthy tea and beans for spilling to keep us all entertained for days on end.
EDUCATION
Best Life

If You Have an Android, You May Lose This Service as of Nov. 1

Now that we're back to being out and about, our phones are a vital resource, connecting us with a multitude of services while on-the-go. Unfortunately, the more than 2.5 billion people using an Android operating system worldwide could be at risk of losing one of these important services soon. The company behind one very popular app recently announced that it will no longer support certain Android devices, as of Nov. 1. Read on to find out what essential service you could be losing next month.
CELL PHONES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
CNET

Amazon is having a blowout sale on Samsung TVs, phones and more

If you've been waiting for a good time to buy nearly anything under the Samsung umbrella, today's your lucky day. For a limited time, Amazon is offering some beefy price cuts on Samsung TVs, phones, small appliances, tablets and storage (to name just a few categories). For $200 -- its lowest price to date -- you can get an Alexa-compatible Samsung soundbar. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (a CNET Editors' Choice winner) is within $50 of its lowest price, too.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen tells lawmakers the only way to fix the company is to partially destroy its business model

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Facebook should "slow down" how people use its platform in order to counteract disinformation, but it doesn't want to do so because it would mean a tiny reduction in profit, whistleblower Frances Haugen told a parliamentary committee in the United Kingdom on Monday.
INTERNET
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Try these iPhone secret codes to unlock hidden features in iOS 15

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! It may come as a surprise to many, but there are several hidden iPhone codes that have been part of the iOS user experience for years now. And though most users might find these secret codes more intriguing than useful, some actually bring some interesting utility to the table. Again, these secret iPhone codes aren’t exclusive to iOS 15. But seeing as how iOS 15 was released just a few weeks ago, we’d be remiss if we didn’t briefly highlight some of the...
CELL PHONES

