CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Know your foe, USC: Five Trojans who could give Notre Dame problems

By Michael Chen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avCT7_0cZO5UDg00

As we all know, wide receiver Drake London has been getting a lot of publicity recently and rightfully so. He’s fourth in the NCAA in yardage, and has four straight 100-yard games. London is an absolute monster but the Trojan’s aren’t a one-trick pony. The have lot of talent and these are five other USC players who could give Notre Dame problems Saturday night.

Wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr.

With all the defensive back’s attention turned towards London, Bryant has done a great job of making plays in limited action. Three his last four games, he’s scored a touchdown, even without putting up big yardage numbers.

He’s on the smaller side for a receiver, also finding the endzone once as a runner as well. Bryant Jr. will have opportunities to make some plays and the Irish have to be aware of where he is even when London is on the field.

Defender Drake Jackson

Aside from London, Jackson is the other player NFL teams are drooling to have on their roster. He’s huge, at six-foot-four-inches and 250-pounds, and lines up everywhere.

Mainly used as an edge rusher, the Irish have had problems all year at offensive tackle and at times quarterback Jack Coan has been a sitting duck. Three sacks, 18 tackles, a forced and recovered fumble with an interception on this year should give you an idea of how impressive the defender is. Jackson could be in line for a big game against the Notre Dame offensive line.

Safety Isaiah Pola-Mao

I really could have slotted this as a group because they have all been very solid, seven players, seven interceptions. The senior Pola-Mao has been very good over his career, 5 interceptions, none this year though.

He had 11-tackles against Oregon State, so he’s not afraid to get involved in the run game. You really never know which Coan will show up, he’s been known to make a few questionable decisions so Pola-Moa could be the guy to take advantage of one of those throws.

The quarterback’s

Kelly expects that Kedon Slovis will be the starter and I would be that he is too. However, like the Irish, the Trojans aren’t afraid to pull Slovis and insert freshman Jaxson Dart. He’s dealing with a knee injury but should be available and he’s lived up to his high ranking coming out of high school.

Both have been a bit careless with the ball but complete around 65% of their throws and have piled up the yardage. Whoever plays behind center will have to be bothered by the Irish defensive line and force them into mistakes, which they have made this year, 7 interceptions between them.

Linebacker Kana’i Mauga

The senior has really come around recently, in his last three games, Mauga has had 6, 8, and 11 tackles. He’s excellent in run support and solid in pass coverage. Mauga has added a sack as well against Washington State.

A very solid career for the Trojans, if the Irish try and establish the run game, Mauga could have a big game, filling the gaps for USC.

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

5 keys for USC vs Notre Dame

The USC Trojans head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish in their usual rivalry game. However, this time it will be much different reality compared to what was expected before the season began. Notre Dame is ranked No. 13 in the nation, but the Trojans have not...
NFL
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

Clemson RB quits; Tigers lose second player to transfer portal in two days

For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arash Markazi
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Shared Tough Personal News Sunday Morning

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches. Herbstreit announced on Sunday...
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Football#Notre Dame#American Football#Usc#Trojan#Irish
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Stunning Quarterback Development

Coming into the 2021 college football regular season, Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler and Clemson’s D.J. Uiagalelei were arguably the two most-hyped quarterbacks in the country. Fast forward to mid-October, though, and both quarterbacks were on the bench. Rattler was benched for freshman quarterback Caleb Williams earlier this month. Uiagalelei was benched...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another eventful college football Saturday is in the books. ESPN’s computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its rankings heading into the final week of October. The race for the College Football Playoff is heating up, with the inaugural rankings set to be released soon. In the meantime, ESPN’s computer model has updated its rankings.
FOOTBALL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama fans pile on LSU for returning tickets to Nov. 6 game

Alabama fans sure enjoyed the news that LSU has returned some of its visitors allotment of tickets ahead of the Nov. 6 game in Tuscaloosa. They unleashed a torrent of comments once Alabama announced the news. Here’s a sampling of some of the reactions:. “Roll Tide, what?”. “Weren’t there some...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

40K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy