Screen Chatter is here to give you your new film reviews

The Evangelion Rebuild movies, now on Amazon Prime Video, are a must watch for film fans. We’ll tell you why these are worth seeking out. When it comes to anime, no one show is more respected than Evangelion. Originally airing in 1995, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ blew up the anime scene with its dark imagery, unorthodox take on the mecha genre, and it’s tackling of incredibly hard-hitting topics for an anime, such as its personification of depression. It raised an entire generation of anime fans, and even inspired directors of modern cinema. A recent example is director Jordan Vogt Roberts name-dropping the series as an inspiration for 'Kong: Skull Island.' Recently we were treated to Amazon Video buying the rights to the recent Evangelion Rebuild films, including the finally released in the west, ’Rebuild 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.’ For those unaware, the Rebuild films are a retelling of the original anime, with a little bit added in there for hardcore fans. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the series, and it has inspired me in my personal works. So, I’m about to give you four reasons as why film aficionados, even if you’re not an anime fan, should seek out the Evangelion Rebuild films to view on your own time. Don’t worry, it’s all spoiler free!

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO