CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake City, UT

Screen Chatter is here to give you your new film reviews

By Makayla Harris
ABC 4
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Watch a family...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Tony is back with your film reviews

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Ambitious entrepreneurs emerge from the pandemic with what could be shark tank’s greatest season. Film critic Tony Toscano has your reviews. For more information click here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
AOL Moviefone

Here’s Why Film Fans Should Give the Evangelion Rebuild Movies a Chance

The Evangelion Rebuild movies, now on Amazon Prime Video, are a must watch for film fans. We’ll tell you why these are worth seeking out. When it comes to anime, no one show is more respected than Evangelion. Originally airing in 1995, ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion’ blew up the anime scene with its dark imagery, unorthodox take on the mecha genre, and it’s tackling of incredibly hard-hitting topics for an anime, such as its personification of depression. It raised an entire generation of anime fans, and even inspired directors of modern cinema. A recent example is director Jordan Vogt Roberts name-dropping the series as an inspiration for 'Kong: Skull Island.' Recently we were treated to Amazon Video buying the rights to the recent Evangelion Rebuild films, including the finally released in the west, ’Rebuild 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time.’ For those unaware, the Rebuild films are a retelling of the original anime, with a little bit added in there for hardcore fans. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the series, and it has inspired me in my personal works. So, I’m about to give you four reasons as why film aficionados, even if you’re not an anime fan, should seek out the Evangelion Rebuild films to view on your own time. Don’t worry, it’s all spoiler free!
MOVIES
Independent Record

Film Review: 'I'm Your Man' and 'Bergman Island'

(“Bergman Island” leaves Thursday) The Myrna is screening two films that both explore the interior world of lonely professional women. Both let us eavesdrop on self-talk by women who have holes in their hearts. In “I’m Your Man,” Alma, a divorced archeologist, agrees to write an ethics review of Tom,...
MOVIES
coolcleveland.com

CIA Cinematheque Screens Five Films to Scare Your Pants Off

Like many organizations and presenters, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque is going spooky this weekend, with “The Haunted Cinematheque,” featuring five very scary movies from three countries. And, of course, Cinematheque director John Ewing promises, “These are Halloween movies you won’t see at any other local cinema.”. So no...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Entertainment
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Entertainment
ABC 4

Friday film reviews

Are you in need of a movie-filled weekend? Movie critic, Patrick Beatty, is in the studio rating upcoming movies you can see soon. To see his reviews for “Dune”, “The French Dispatch”, and “The Harder They Fall,” be sure to visit his website! You can also check out Beatty on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Patreon, and listen to his Podcast.
MOVIES
ABC 4

See what films you should binge-watch this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A house holding mysterious keys and family secrets, and a dog that goes from living in a shelter to living in the white house. Film Critic Tony Toscano has your entertainment reviews. For more information click here.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IndieWire

Vincent Price: Classic Horror Movies and Must-Read Books You Should Own

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Vincent Price rose to fame in “The Fly,” “House on Haunted Hill,” “Witchfinder General,” “House of Wax,” and “The Abominable Dr. Phibes” but his filmography goes much deeper than horror movies. A true renaissance man of the arts, Price earned a degree from Yale, where he studied English and art history. He worked as a lecturer before breaking into acting and landed his first leading...
TV SHOWS
enstarz.com

The Second Trailer For The Tragedy Of Macbeth Gives Audiences A Quick Glimpse At The New Film

The second trailer for Joel Coen's The Tragedy of Macbeth, a black and white adaptation of the Shakespear classic, has arrived, giving us a further glimpse into the cold, moody world Coen has staged. Produced by Apple TV+ and A24 Studios, the film stars Denzel Washington as the future King Of Scotland, Lord Macbeth, and Francis McDormand as his wife Lady Macbeth.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Reviews#Movie Reviews#Film Critic#Family Drama
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
TV & VIDEOS
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theithacan.org

Review: “The Sopranos” story deepens with new gangster film

Prequels can be a hit or a miss depending on the factors surrounding them: Does the film expand upon the story? Does it shed new light on certain characters? Is it faithful to its original content or does it try something new and abrupt? These questions can be applied to “The Many Saints of Newark,” a new movie about the popular fictional-mobster Tony Soprano, which is able to balance between nostalgia and genuine entertainment.
NEWARK, NJ
skiddle.com

Babylon Film Screening

I turned up at this event, only to be told it was postponed. No email from skiddle or the promoter, waste of time and money. Would not recommend as no one informed me before hand, and skiddle say they will email you if an even is postponed, no email, but you managed to send me an email to review the non event.
MOVIES
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Shameless’ actor and comedian dies at 40

(WJW) – Actor, rapper and comedian Ricarlo Flanagan has died at age 40. Flanagan’s agent confirmed the news to Deadline. His cause of death has not been confirmed. Flanagan recently posted to Twitter about contracting COVID-19. “This covid is no joke. I don’t wish this on anybody,” he wrote. Flanagan had a recurring role on […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
MOVIES
1029thebuzz.com

Scientists Claim The Scariest Horror Movie Ever Made

For the second year in a row, The Science Of Scare Project examined horror movies to “scientifically” determine the scariest movie based on the impact they have on your heart rate. The 2021 project examined 250 “victims” to 40 of the world’s scariest and best horror movies, from classics to...
MOVIES
Distractify

Rapper and Actor Bow Wow's Net Worth Is Not as Massive as Fans Might Think

Many on social media agree that Bow Wow, born Shad Moss, gets a lot of deserved hate online. From the infamous scandal that birthed the Bow Wow Challenge to his rather corny antics on social media, it’s easy to see why he’s always on the receiving end of jokes. Despite how most people may feel about the rapper, no one can deny that he’s an icon.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy