Tom Brady questions why Ohio State hasn’t put QBs into pros; ‘There’s a lot of Michigan guys’

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The GOAT has some questions.

Certainly former Michigan football quarterback Tom Brady has seen his fair share of Wolverines quarterbacks in the pros, and even Michigan State quarterbacks. For years, he’s made bets come the week of the MSU game with former Spartans on the game, with the loser having to wear paraphernalia of the winner.

But as Tampa Bay prepares to face off against the Chicago Bears, Brady wonders aloud: why haven’t there been many Buckeyes quarterbacks in the NFL? With is answer, he takes the slightest of backhanded shots, noting that the maize and blue have had success on this front.

“I’m not gonna say anything too inflammatory about Ohio State,” Brady said. “That’s not such a good idea. But, I’ll have my time. Usually Ohio State week, but this is Michigan State week. Those are the guys I can kind of go after.

“That’s interesting. Why aren’t there a lot of Ohio State quarterbacks in the pros? There’s a lot of Michigan guys over the years. Not a lot of Ohio State guys.”

Watch below:

