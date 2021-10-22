NBA voters add Garnett, Pierce and Allen to the league's all-time team

Every member of the Celtics’ Big Three (new millennium version) is enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame.

They’re also all part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary team .

Twenty-five years ago, voters selected the top 50 players in NBA history for the league’s 50-year anniversary. Now, 25 new players have been added to the prestigious list, including Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Other newcomers include some of their biggest on-court foes, such as LeBon James, Dwayne Wade and Kobe Bryant.

While Garnett and Allen still have a fractured relationship, Pierce has made up with his Hall of Fame running mate. Though Garnett presented Pierce before his Hall of Fame speech , Allen was in attendance. Pierce joked he once offered him one of his sons, since The Truth had so many daughters.

On stage, Pierce said Garnett was the most influential teammates with whom he’s ever played.

There are eight additional Celtics on the all-75 team: Larry Bird, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Sam Jones, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and Bill Russell.