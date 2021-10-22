CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Vitamix vs Blendtec: Which Makes the Better Blender?

By Tyler Chin
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you like piña coladas ... you'll probably like a blender. In the world of high-powered, high-end blenders, two names sit at the top of the list: Vitamix and Blendtec. Both offer supremely efficient and durable blending, especially compared to cheaper, budget brands, but which is right for you? To find...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Once and For All: Are Vitamix Blenders Worth the Money?

Welcome back to Once and For All, where we figure out whether the stuff people rave about, cherish, and form their entire identities around is actually worth the investment. We've looked at cast iron pans, linen sheets, and more, and today, we're investigating the cult of Vitamix blenders. Think of...
RECIPES
rachaelrayshow.com

Enter for a Chance to Win: Voucher for a Vitamix ONE Blender

For a chance to win 1 of 5 Vouchers for a Vitamix ONE Blender being given away in a random drawing, provide the requested entry info below, agree to the Official Rules and click ENTER. The Vitamix ONE has the power to blend tough, fibrous fruits and veggies into beautifully...
HOBBIES
thepioneerwoman.com

8 Best Vitamix Blenders That Deserve a Spot in Your Kitchen

Vitamix blenders are all the rage among industry professionals and home cooks, gracing everyone's kitchen counters. So what's all the fuss about?. Well, Vitamix blenders are one instance in which the quality actually warrants the high price tag. These powerful, dynamic, and reliable machines are like multiple appliances in one. Their hardened stainless steel blades are capable of pureeing chickpeas into a flavorful hummus, grinding the hardest of coffee beans (a match to the best coffee grinder!), combining fruits and veggies into refreshing smoothies (just like your blender for smoothies), and transforming all kinds of nuts into impossibly smooth nut butters. A hefty investment for sure, but one you won't regret—especially considering the fact that all new Vitamix blenders come with a 10-year warranty! And on mega-sale days like Black Friday, check the best Vitamix deals ahead of time.
LIFESTYLE
Citizen Tribune

High-Powered Blender Makes Soups and More a Breeze

- - A surge in home cooking was a ripple effect of more time spent at home last year. However, even with more emerging options for carryout and delivery, many people continue to embrace the fun and challenge of making more of their own food at home, and they want the right tools to match their culinary ambitions.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Toys#Design#Vitamix Vs Blendtec#Vitamix And Blendtec#Vegetarian#Blendtec 101 Blendtec
EatThis

Jif vs. SKIPPY: Which Peanut Butter Is Better for You?

Many of us were raised on classic PB and J sandwiches, and our parents were likely either loyal to Jif or to SKIPPY peanut butter. While both offer very similar tastes and textures, for whatever reason, families tend to choose one brand and stick with it. But is there really...
FOOD & DRINKS
Gear Patrol

The Complete Guide to Breville Espresso Machines: Every Model Explained

Welcome to Brand Breakdown, a series of comprehensive yet easy-to-digest guides to your favorite companies, with insights and information you won’t find on the average About page. Equipped with dozens of knobs and buttons, commercial espresso machines — those found in cafés — suggest making espresso at home is a...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

9 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

There’s a kind of alchemy involved in making pizza at home using one of the many outdoor pizza ovens that are currently available. Watching the raw ingredients turn into mouth-watering, smoky slices is a culinary delight, so you need a product that you can guarantee will make the most of all your hard work in the kitchen every time you fire it up.Crucially, heat is everything when it comes to good pizza and the oven needs to hit the high temperatures needed to cook the dough (usually around 500C) without taking too long to warm up. The oven should also...
RESTAURANTS
themanual.com

Massage Gun vs. Foam Roller: Which Is Better for Recovery?

Foam rollers and massage guns are two of the most popular and effective tools for mobility, muscle recovery, and pre-workout muscle activation, but most of us aren’t sure exactly which we should be using. You might be wondering when and how to best incorporate each tool into your pre and post-workout routines. Though both foam rollers and top-rated massage guns increase circulation and ease muscle tension, knowing the nuanced differences between them will help you maximize the effectiveness of each recovery tool.
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
momblogsociety.com

Tea vs. Herbal Tea: Which is Better?

If you find water too bland for you, try flavored water. We don’t mean those bottles of Vitamin water you find on the shelves of drugstores and grocery stores. We mean, tea. Did you know that tea and herbal tea are actually not the same? Well, what’s the difference between tea vs herbal tea, then?
FOOD & DRINKS
reviewed.com

Casper vs. Tempur-Pedic: Which well-known brand is better?

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Tempur-Pedic and Casper are among the most prominent brands in the mattress-in-a-box biz. Tempur-Pedic is well known for its now-classic sink-in sensation that purportedly provides pressure relief. Casper, in contrast, has a deep following among those who have come across the company by podcast sponsorship, subway ads, or maybe even friends who own one of the brand's mattresses.
CASPER, WY
Gear Patrol

Looking for a Late Season Deal on a Pellet Grill? Z Grills Is Having a Sale

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. While temperatures have finally started to fall, that doesn't mean that grilling season is coming to a close. For many of us, it never really ends. If you're looking to pick up a new grill that will get your barbecue setup prepped football tailgates, holiday parties and beyond, you don't want to miss the wild Halloween sale at Z Grills.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

These Outdoor Picnic Tables Give You Space to Sit and Socialize Any Time of Year

A picnic table is an ideal addition for homeowners who love to host outdoor dinners, BBQs and gatherings of all kinds. If cooking out and spending as much time with friends and family as possible sounds like something you can get on board with, investing in an outdoor picnic table is never going to be a decision you regret. The right table can add a sense of coziness and create a safe haven for enjoying good food, having interesting conversations and bonding with loved ones. However, every household has different needs when talking about the best picnic table. They are available...
LIFESTYLE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Need Chicken? You Can Get A Free Twenty Pound Box This Weekend

One of the organizations I work with is The Food Bank. I don't get to go the meetings often, but whenever I get an email from them about an event or a donation drive or anything like that I make sure to pass it on to you guys. Food insecurity is a huge issue here in Pettis County. It's kind of one of those "hidden problems" that don't get addressed as well as they should be.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
EatThis

These 4 Beloved Foods Are Returning to Grocery Stores for the First Time in Years

Grocery shopping today looks nothing like it used to before the pandemic, thanks to fewer items on the shelves thanks to shortages and shipping delays, as well as new items launching recently. But heading in there soon may feel like traveling back in time because several nostalgic foods are returning to your local grocery store after being gone for years and years.
Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

Walmart Is Already Offering Insane Black Friday Deals — Shop the Best Ones Now

Black Friday is among the oddest of American traditions. We follow up a day of being thankful for all we have (and eating to excess, of course), with a whole lot of shopping. Some of those shopping forays may be getting a head start on our holiday gift list, but much is also just about getting good deals on the stuff we really want! This year, it seems Black Friday is starting earlier than ever, as Walmart sets its sales live, and as you very well know, it’s not even November yet. There are all sorts of incredible deals available already,...
TRAVEL
italianchoco.com

Chocolate Mayonnaise Dream Cake

Chocolate mayonnaise dream cake is a real chocolate pleasure and the easiest chocolate dessert recipe that you can prepare. With just a few simple ingredients you are getting a delicious treat – this time with an extra summer flavor – its majesty: the vanilla ice cream. Try this recipe:. Servings...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy