Vitamix vs Blendtec: Which Makes the Better Blender?

Vitamix blenders are all the rage among industry professionals and home cooks, gracing everyone's kitchen counters. So what's all the fuss about?. Well, Vitamix blenders are one instance in which the quality actually warrants the high price tag. These powerful, dynamic, and reliable machines are like multiple appliances in one. Their hardened stainless steel blades are capable of pureeing chickpeas into a flavorful hummus, grinding the hardest of coffee beans (a match to the best coffee grinder!), combining fruits and veggies into refreshing smoothies (just like your blender for smoothies), and transforming all kinds of nuts into impossibly smooth nut butters. A hefty investment for sure, but one you won't regret—especially considering the fact that all new Vitamix blenders come with a 10-year warranty! And on mega-sale days like Black Friday, check the best Vitamix deals ahead of time.

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO