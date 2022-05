Summer is almost here, and if you're looking to get out of Toronto for a weekend, there's no better place to go than one of Canada's best wine regions. Just a three-hour drive from Toronto (or a one-hour flight), the area of Windsor Essex is home to 20 wineries along the Lake Erie North Shores. If you've never visited a winery before, you're in for a good time because it's a unique experience you just can't find in the big city.

