CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

This Crazy Off-Roader Came From the Last Brand You Would Expect

By Tyler Duffy
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan may be the most distinctive brand in the automotive world. They were founded in Britain in 1910. And their old-timey design aesthetic has not evolved much beyond the immediate decades after that. The company still uses wood in its construction. Morgan would probably be the last brand you...

www.gearpatrol.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

As I'm pining to get outdoors and spend more time with family and friends this fall and winter, I've personally been spending a lot (a lot) of free time diving into cars I'd like to buy. As someone who's lived in New York City near Gear Patrol HQ for several years now, I've been a little rusty when it comes to considering all the costs attached to actually owning a set of wheels. Sure, I'm often turning to our Motoring Desk to determine what the best-selling cars in the game are at the moment, but have you ever considered how much car insurance costs? No shade to the Geico gecko or Flo from Progressive, but that's definitely one way to bring your dreams of adventure back to reality (or, better put, take some air out of your tires). While I explore all my auto options, we were able to catch some great gear updates, including an update on new Blundstones, a battery pack that charges crazy fast and an "Ice Diver" Seiko watch. This is Today in Gear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gear Patrol

The Most Underrated Rolex Watches for First-Time Buyers

No watch brand even competes with Rolex for communicating success and prestige without saying a word. The Submariner, Datejust, Daytona and other models are immediately recognizable around the world, but the Rolex magic is in part based on exclusivity. They're expensive, and these are watches that many people aspire to own as a longterm goal.
APPAREL
Motor1.com

Toyota Is Most Valuable Car Brand, Tesla Is Growing Like Crazy: Study

The last couple of years have been volatile, to say the very least. The latest study from Interbrand offers some perspective on that, listing the top global brands for 2021 based on value. It's an all-inclusive list, and it's probably no surprise that tech giants Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft are at the top. For our purposes, we'll focus on automaker placements and two make the top ten. But they probably aren't the two you're expecting.
ECONOMY
manofmany.com

Suzuki Jimny Review: A Pint-Sized Off-Roader with Loads of Charm

Jostling for space amongst massive Nissan Patrol’s and Toyota LandCruisers, the tiny Suzuki Jimny seems to be punching above its weight- quite literally. To put it into context, the Jimny is perhaps one of the smallest SUVs in the world with a tiny footprint and its completely boxy looks evokes the off-road cars of yore.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Off Road#Morgan Plus Four#Design#Rally Raid#Cx#Morgans#Road And Track
Sunderland Echo

Land Rover Defender 90 review: short-wheelbase off-roader packs in the personality

Think Land Rover and you automatically picture mud-splattered 4x4s splashing along rock-strewn riverbeds or negotiating hand-built bridges in the middle of a jungle. It’s a well-deserved image that the brand has cultivated over the 70-plus years since Maurice Wilks first sketched that famous outline in the sand of an Islay beach.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Spectacular Bugatti Just Sold For Crazy Money

There's no doubt that Bugatti builds some of the world's most badass hypercars, and cars such as the Chiron Super Sport 300+ and Centodieci are all the proof you need. The new Super Sport 300+ is currently grabbing all the headlines, and the first two American examples have just touched ground, but old school fans of this legendary manufacturer will appreciate this piece of 90s metal just as much. The Bugatti EB110 Super Sport was manufactured from 1991 to 1995 and was famously driven, and crashed, by Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher, and this example just sold for an astonishing $2,9 million at a recently held Bonhams auction.
BUYING CARS
Gear Patrol

The 2022 Range Rover Continues Land Rover's Legacy, But Forges Its Own Design Path

The all-new Land Rover Range Rover certainly has its share of impressive and startling features — not the least of which is its starting price of above $100,000. Arguably, however, the most striking element of the new SUV is its overall design — which, while markedly updated, is still unmistakably familiar.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Youtube
Gear Patrol

Toyota Leak Suggests a Mysterious Fancy New Tundra Is Coming

Maybe you heard by now, but Toyota just launched the all-new 2022 Tundra. We drove the full-size pickup in San Antonio — and we loved it. It's a revelation compared to the previous generation, which went into production back in 2006. It's on the cutting edge, with a new high-performance V6 hybrid powertrain. Claiming the Tundra outdoes the Ford F-150 would be going too far, but it's now definitively competitive with the best trucks of the full-size set.
CARS
Robb Report

BMW’s All-Electric i4 Sedan Is Officially in Production

BMW’s electrification efforts just took a giant step forward. The first production-series i4 sedans started rolling off the line at the company’s main manufacturing facility in Munich late last week. Not only does this suggest deliveries of the all-electric four-door can begin soon, but it’s also a sign that the marque is prepared for the future. It may not be as hyped as the Mercedes-Benz EQS or Lucid Air, but the i4 is one of the more important BMWs in recent memory. The athletic sedan, which looks like a more imposing version of the current-gen M4 sports coupé, is at the heart...
CARS
Gear Patrol

Five of Snow Peak's Sleek, Minimalist Insulated Water Bottles are on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Founded in Japan back in 1958, Snow Peak is a longtime staple of the outdoor industry, especially for lovers of understated design, specializing in everything from high-end camping tents to fishing-focused apparel and more. Right now, however, a selection of their handy and, frankly, beautiful insulated bottles are on sale.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Baracuta’s Classic G9 Harrington Jacket Is Seriously Discounted

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Classics stay classic and the Harrington jacket has been firmly cemented into the pantheon of iconic garments thanks to the likes of Steve McQueen and Daniel Craig — and like any classic, it’s spawned countless imitations.
APPAREL
insideevs.com

Ineos To Test Hydrogen Fuel Cells On Grenadier Off-Roader From 2022

Ineos Automotive, the car manufacturing division of British petrochemical giant Ineos Group, plans to begin testing a hydrogen fuel cell prototype of its Land Rover Defender-inspired Grenadier off-roader. While the first Grenadier 4x4s will reach customers in the third quarter of 2022 powered by BMW gasoline and diesel engines, Ineos...
CARS
Telegraph

How the shine came off the e-commerce darlings

In the space of two weeks, a handful of home-grown online retailers – AO World, Asos, Boohoo and The Hut Group – went from being star performers of the pandemic to outcasts of the industry. They had been the envy of the retail world as shoppers embraced internet orders faster...
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

3 Cheaper Alternatives to the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms

Few dive watches can claim a status like the Blancpain Fifty Fathoms: it's chock full of history that puts it right alongside the Rolex Submariner in terms of early dive watch development, but it also offers the added cool-factor of having been created for military use. As a modern watch, however, it's come a long way from its practical roots and today oozes quality, elegance and prestige — it's handsome and a refreshing alternative to the familiar luxury dive watch look, but it doesn't come cheap.
LIFESTYLE
Gear Patrol

The First British-Made Watch in Decades Is Genuinely a Big Deal

It's been 20 years in the making for one British brand but even longer for British watchmaking as a whole: The announcement that Bremont has made its first fully and credibly "made-in-England" watch movement is big news in several ways. It's a milestone not just for the company and for the country — which was historically the proud center of watchmaking before Switzerland — but also for the watch industry at large where many others dream of bringing watchmaking (back) to their home countries. Gear Patrol joined Bremont in London for the launch of the movements featured in the new Longitude limited-edition collection and to see the watches first-hand.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Gear Patrol

14 Style Releases and New Watches We're Obsessed With This Week

We're creeping closer toward full-on fall, a time of the year when temperatures are OK in the morning, warm by mid-day and suddenly very cold by the evening — for those of us in the US who experience all four seasons, anyway. As such, our style picks promise warmth, while our favorite watches will keep you plenty stylish. Peruse the best of both worlds from at this week below.
APPAREL
The Independent

9 best extendable dining tables: Make the most of small spaces

There’s everyday dining, and then there are big family occasions that require some extra elbow room. The best extendable dining tables have the ability to accommodate both in equal measure – without compromising on style.When choosing a table that transforms, the most important factor to consider is space. Measure up properly to ensure your furniture piece sits well in both configurations, allowing for a pair of dining chairs at either end of your table at its fullest extension.As a general rule, extending dining tables fall into two camps: those with concealed extra pieces – or leaves – that sit within...
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy