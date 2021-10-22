CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: House Republican Concludes Floor Speech With ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ Euphemism ‘Let’s Go Brandon’

By Joe DePaolo
mediaite.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA House Republican ended his floor speech Thursday by using a euphemism widely understood to mean “Fuck Joe Biden.”. “People are understandably frustrated,” said Rep. Bill Posey (R-FL), in comments trashing the $3.5 Trillion reconciliation...

www.mediaite.com

Washington Post

Democrats aren’t convincing non-Democrats that Republicans are threatening democracy

Most Americans agree that our democracy faces a serious threat. You probably read that sentence in the way that you read other first sentences in other stories about new polling, absorbing it as context for what comes next. But it’s worth pausing on that sentence alone: Most Americans — 8 in 10 in a new poll from Marist University conducted for NPR and PBS NewsHour — say that democracy faces a serious threat.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

How "Let's Go Brandon" became code for insulting Joe Biden

When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase "Let's go, Brandon!" it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening. But the phrase was already growing in right-wing circles, and now the seemingly upbeat sentiment — actually a stand-in for swearing at Joe Biden — is everywhere.
U.S. POLITICS
Tampa Bay Times

If ‘Let’s go Brandon’ is what passes for oratory now, be very worried | Column

The first thing to know about the “Let’s go Brandon” thing is: It’s funny. Or at least, it started out funny. In case you don’t know what I’m talking about, here’s how it started. In September, largely or even entirely in response to the Biden administration’s botched handling of our withdrawal from Afghanistan, crowds at various sporting events started chanting, “F--k Joe Biden!”
NFL
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Euphemism#House#Gop#Nbc Sports#Cspan
The Independent

Why are MAGA supporters chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to mock Democrats?

Southwest Airlines has become ensnared in what started as a Republican inside joke after a pilot said the phrase “Let’s go Brandon” over the intercom before a flight. The anti-Biden war cry “Let’s Go Brandon” is no longer a conservative media phenomenon, it’s infiltrating mainstream popular culture and is now number one and two on iTunes, knocking Adele’s new single into third place.“Let’s Go Brandon” became a meme after a reporter mistakenly thought a NASCAR race crowd was shouting “Let’s Go Brandon”, instead of “f**k Joe Biden”.“As you can hear the chants from the crowd, ‘let’s go Brandon’,” said NBC reporter...
U.S. POLITICS
mediaite.com

Nicolle Wallace Blasts ‘Trump Insurrection Endorsed Republican’ Youngkin: He Flipped Suburbs With ‘Critical Race Theory, Which Isn’t Real’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace attacked the projected winner of the Virginia gubernatorial race, Republican Glenn Youngkin, while she claimed that Critical Race Theory “isn’t real,” invoking the emphasis on the issue throughout his campaign. During MSNBC’s coverage of the 2021 Virginia governor’s election, Wallace intensely questioned Youngkin’s campaign strategy and criticized...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Why are Joe Biden's poll numbers so low -- or maybe so high?

After less than 10 months in office, President Joe Biden's public opinion poll results have precipitously plummeted. Polls change, of course, and may often be inaccurate. However, the most recent NPR-PBS-NewsHour poll stunningly "found 44 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents believe that a new nominee will give them their best shot at victory in the next presidential election .... 36 percent want the party to stick with Biden.... 20 percent aren't sure."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

Biden Confronted About Sagging Polls at G20 Summit: When You Say America is Back, ‘Why Should the World Believe That?’

President Joe Biden dismissed concerns from about his sagging poll numbers while taking questions from the press after attending the G20 summit in Rome. After an opening statement centered on his engagement with world leaders and his expectations for the United Nations’ Climate Change Conference later this week, Biden opened the floor to questions, starting with Zeke Miller of the Associated Press. Miller noted that Biden has tried to drive the message that “America is back,” but “back at home your poll numbers have fallen. Your party’s nominee for governor in Virginia is facing a very tougher than expected race,” and Biden’s domestic agenda is struggling.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

‘Let’s go Brandon’ is Republicans’ vulgar governing agenda

At 7:30 Thursday morning, White House officials rolled out President Biden’s roughly $1.75 trillion framework to cut taxes for ordinary Americans and make it easier for them to afford health care and housing, send their kids to prekindergarten and college, and adopt clean new power for their homes and cars.
POTUS
WTGS

SC GOP lawmaker wears 'Let's Go Brandon' mask on House floor

(WPDE) — South Carolina Republican Jeff Duncan recently made headlines for wearing a face mask with "Let's go Brandon" on the floor of the House of Representatives. The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: "F—- Joe Biden." It's all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they're in sync with the party's base.
CONGRESS & COURTS
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

Anti-Biden phrase 'Let's Go Brandon' goes viral

Critics of Joe Biden have come up with a cryptic new phrase to insult the Democratic president: "Let's Go Brandon." (Oct. 30) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f8a13bd707c746a08605514c9486c745.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wunc.org

NC Republicans keep saying 'Let's go, Brandon!' It's actually a vulgar dig at President Biden

At the North Carolina State Fair this week, the state Republican Party sold magnets with an unusual catchphrase: “Let’s go, Brandon!”. “I mean, they were just flying off the table,” said Sarah Newby, the N.C. GOP’s state finance chair. “And it was really cool to me to see how it was like ages from like 13 to like 90-year-old elderly women.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Shore News Network

Protesters chant “F-ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s go Brandon” Outside CNN’s Los Angeles Studio

LOS ANGELES, CA – Protesters showed up in front of CNN’s headquarters in Los Angeles in a “Defund the Media” protest, chanting “F-ck Joe Biden” and “Let’s Go, Brandon”. the crowd of about one hundred protesters rallied against the network’s endorsement and support for left-wing principles such as vaccination mandates,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastcountygazette.com

GOP Congressman Mocks Biden With ‘let’s Go, Brandon’ Viral Meme

“Let’s go, Brandon!” — a Republican congressman concluded a speech on the House floor on Thursday, elevating a clean version of an anti-Biden song that had previously been shouted. Can you guess who is it?. It’s Rep. Bill Posey (R-Fla.) who on Thursday blasted President Obama’s Build Back Better economic...
CONGRESS & COURTS

