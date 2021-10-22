CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry Trotz Calls Out Islanders Second Line; ‘The Line Hasn’t Been Good Enough’

By Christian Arnold
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough four games the New York Islanders have already a lot of ups and downs. At 1-2-1, there have been more downs than ups and for the second line, in particular, the season has been off to a rough start. When the buzzer sounded on the Islanders 3-2 overtime...

Newsday

Islanders' second line could face a shakeup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Barry Trotz is ready to make some changes to his second line, the longstanding trio of Brock Nelson centering left wing Anthony Beauvillier and Josh Bailey. The trio had sluggish outings in the Islanders’ 3-2 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday night at Nationwide Arena. Nelson, who usually turns the first month of the season into Brocktober with fast starts, and Bailey both went without a point for the third straight game.
What is the New York Islanders Goaltending Plan with Varlamov Returning?

Semyon Varlamov may be returning from the IR at some point this week, but New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz doesn’t appear to be in a rush to get him back in net. The Islanders have been buoyed by the play of Ilya Sorokin for the first six games and watched as he put up an impressive effort in their 3-0-1 stretch last week.
chatsports.com

On The Backcheck: Predators persevere in a heavy physical match against Barry Trotz and the New York Islanders

New York Islanders, Nashville Predators, Barry Trotz, United States Hockey Hall of Fame, Bridgestone Arena, Yakov Trenin, Colton Sissons, University of North Dakota. Saturday morning at Bridgestone Arena was a little different than a game at night, but the biggest difference was the swarm of fans from the University of North Dakota that descended upon the Arena in anticipation of the US Hockey Hall of Fame Game tonight. As usual, I had some things to look for. First, I wanted to see if the Predators continued to establish themselves as a serious threat up close and in the middle of the ice in the offensive zone. I also wanted to watch Yakov Trenin. Trenin has done everything he needs to do on the ice so far except finish.
lighthousehockey.com

Islanders vs. Predators: Trotz returns to Nashville, Varly ready, Parise pending

After an insanely long break, which featured three off days (two scheduled, one apparently granted as a bonus for a double-shutout finish to the first leg of this 13-game trip), the Islanders are finally back in game action tonight early afternoon today in Nashville. Leave your First Islanders Goal picks...
chatsports.com

Barry Trotz unhappy with Islanders 3-on-3 in overtime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Islanders have gotten the minimum two points out of their two overtime games and coach Barry Trotz is not pleased with their three-on-three play in the extra period. "I thought our three-on-three wasn’t very good," Trotz said after a 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators on...
Newsday

Barry Trotz wants to keep Ilya Sorokin in rhythm so Islanders don't miss a beat

Ilya Sorokin is likely to start again when the Islanders resume their 13-game road trip on Thursday night against the Canadiens. This despite Semyon Varlamov, who has been activated off injured reserve, being ready to make his season’s debut. But Varlamov, who missed all of training camp with soreness that...
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Islanders Want Answers, Trotz Not Satisfied & More

The New York Islanders are looking for answers from the NHLPA, who met with the media and team reps on Monday to discuss the Chicago Blackhawks. Anders Lee represented the Islanders at the virtual meeting. Despite looking better as of late, Islanders head coach Barry Trotz is looking for more out of his team on the second leg of this 13-game road trip. These stories and more in today’s daily link!
letsgohawks.net

Bad News For Patrick Kane.

The Chicago Blackhawks were dealt a tough blow yesterday. Chicago announced that Ryan Carpenter, Erik Gustafsson and Patrick Kane had all been placed on the COVID-19 list. While they received some good news on Sunday, they also received some bad news. Carpenter and Gustafsson have both been removed from the...
chatsports.com

Zdeno Chara's disappointing plus-minus doesn't worry Islanders coach Barry Trotz

CHICAGO – It’s hard not to notice Zdeno Chara because, well, he’s 6-9, 250 pounds and a future Hall of Famer still playing in the NHL at 44 years old. But the Islanders didn’t sign the defenseman just for his unique size and longevity. Chara was brought in to aid the club’s stated desire to win the Stanley Cup. A13-game road trip continued Tuesday night against Chicago in the United Center home opener and Chara’s first two games back in an Islanders’ jersey – he was traded away in 2001 – did not go as planned.
nyihockeynow.com

NYHN Daily: Islanders Second Line Struggles, Penalty Woes & More

The New York Islanders fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in overtime. Islanders head coach Barry Trotz calls out his second line following the loss. This habit of taking penalties cannot continue if the Islanders want to start winning consistently. Prospect Aatu Raty is eager to come over and play for Bridgeport once his season in the Finnish Elite League season ends.
Yardbarker

News of the Islanders’ Demise Has Been Greatly Exaggerated

The sports fan’s passion is quite a neural phenomenon. We tend to have a more sensible approach to other facets of everyday life. A couple of bad days at work doesn’t mean it’s time to start interviewing elsewhere. You probably don’t assume that you’ll have a stomach ache for the next six months if you’re feeling queasy for half a week.
FanSided

Montreal Canadiens: The Good and Bad With New Line Combinations

The Montreal Canadiens have started the season 0-4-0 and have only scored three goals in those four losses. Two of the losses have been embarrassing as they completely failed to show up to play the Buffalo Sabres and San Jose Sharks. Those two teams were awful last season and predicted to be near the bottom of the standings this season, but they outscored the Canadiens 10-1 in a pair of games in the past week.
WGR550

Sabres keep good feelings going for fans

For the past 10 years, a start like the Buffalo Sabres had Tuesday night very often led to the team playing scared and losing by a lot. This time around, they stayed calm and found their game in a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks.
