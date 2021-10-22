CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Beyond Meat Stock Tumbles to 52-Week Low After Lowering Third-Quarter Revenue Outlook

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC
NBC New York
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company said it now expects to report net sales of $106 million for the quarter, down from its prior forecast of $120 million to $140 million. Beyond said that a number of factors hurt its revenue for the quarter, including the delta variant and severe weather. Shares of...

www.nbcnewyork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Worcester Business Journal

IPG stock spikes after third-quarter rebound of 112% profit increase

Oxford laser manufacturer IPG Photonics reported a 112% increase in profits in the company’s third quarter, according to an earnings report released Tuesday. During the same quarter a year prior, profits were down 38%. IPG’s profits for the quarter totaled $75.4 million, compared to $35.6 million in the third quarter...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
MarketWatch

Avis Budget stock more than doubles as blow-out earnings follows a sharp jump in short interest

Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. more than doubled in very volatile morning trading Tuesday, after the rental car company reported blow-out third-quarter earnings in the wake of a sharp run up in short interest in the past few months. The stock rocketed 108.1% in morning trading, putting it on course for the biggest one-day gain since the company went public in November 1984. The stock has already been halted for volatility six times since the open. Leading up to results, which were reported late Monday, the stock had soared 131% since the company reported second-quarter results. Over the same time, the latest exchange data showed that short interest had increased by about two-thirds to 13.42 million shares, boosting the short interest as a percent of the public float to 20.5%, or more than the 18.0% of high-profile meme-stock AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Avis stock has run up 856.5% year to date, while AMC shares have climbed 1,664.2% and the S&P 500 has gained 23.2%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beyond Meat#Restaurants#Stock#Canadian#Bynd#Covid#Cfra
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Oil stocks weigh on FTSE 100; Darktrace slumps to 2-month low

Nov 3 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 slipped on Wednesday as losses in heavyweight oil stocks outweighed a rebound in miners, while traders held back on uncertainty around a potential UK rate hike. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) declined 0.3%, with gains in metal stocks (.FTNMX551020) offset by weakness...
STOCKS
MortgageNewsDaily.com

Fannie/Freddie Report Lower Quarterly Revenues, Profits

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the GSEs) reported their respective third quarter 2021 financial results on Friday. Both posted significant increases in net income from the same period in 2020 but results for each were lower than reported in Quarter Two. Fannie Mae says it had $4.8 billion net income...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy