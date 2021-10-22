CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Former Kings Announcer Sues Bonneville For Wrongful Termination.

insideradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA announcer Grant Napear, who was fired by Bonneville sports KHTK Sacramento (1140) in June 2020 for what was considered a racially insensitive tweet, is suing the radio group for wrongful termination. Napear, who called games for the Sacramento Kings, was originally suspended from the station and fired a...

www.insideradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Awful Announcing

Ex-Kings announcer Grant Napear, fired by KHTK in June 2020 after a tweet, is now suing that station for wrongful termination

Late last May, there was a lot of discussion around Grant Napear, a long-time host on Sacramento sports radio station KHTK and a long-time radio voice of the Kings. This came in the middle of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. following police killings of George Floyd (which had happened less than a week earlier), Breonna Taylor, and others, and started with former Kings’ player DeMarcus Cousins (who had had previous exchanges with Napear) tweeting at Napear and asking him for his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests. Napear (seen above) responded with an “ALL LIVES MATTER,” a response that’s been used by others and drawn criticism (including, in Napear’s specific case, from former Kings’ player Andre Miller) for diminishing protesters’ concerns over treatment of Black people. That led to Napear getting fired from KHTK a few days later, and that’s now led to him suing in response almost a year and a half later. But before we get to the latest developments, it’s worth looking back at that original tweet:
NBA
AceShowbiz

NBA YoungBoy Remains in Jail After Granted Bond

Though the state of Louisiana, where he was being held on drug and weapon charges, has granted his release under strict conditions, the 'Outside Today' rapper's bond is placed on hold as he still faces charges in California. AceShowbiz - NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has not walked...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Modesto Bee

Fans react as former Kings TV, KHTK radio host Grant Napear sues for wrongful termination

Kings fans reacted strongly across social media Thursday upon learning former Kings play-by-play announcer and Sports 1140 KHTK radio host Grant Napear is suing the radio station’s parent company for wrongful termination. Napear, who was dumped from Sacramento’s airwaves in June 2020 amid allegations of racial insensitivity, has filed a...
NBA
Modesto Bee

Former Kings announcer Grant Napear sues radio home of the Kings for wrongful termination

Former Kings announcer Grant Napear is suing the parent company of KHTK-AM 1140, the radio home of the Kings, for an amount that exceeds $75,000 in damages for wrongful termination, discrimination and retaliation, according to a complaint filed by Napear’s attorney in federal court in Sacramento. Napear’s representatives allege that...
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Fans react as former Kings TV, KHTK radio host Grant Napear sues for wrongful termination

Kings fans reacted strongly across social media Thursday upon learning former Kings play-by-play announcer and Sports 1140 KHTK radio host Grant Napear is suing the radio station’s parent company for wrongful termination. Napear, who was dumped from Sacramento’s airwaves in June 2020 amid allegations of racial insensitivity, has filed a...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy