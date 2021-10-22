Former Kings Announcer Sues Bonneville For Wrongful Termination.

Late last May, there was a lot of discussion around Grant Napear, a long-time host on Sacramento sports radio station KHTK and a long-time radio voice of the Kings. This came in the middle of Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S. following police killings of George Floyd (which had happened less than a week earlier), Breonna Taylor, and others, and started with former Kings’ player DeMarcus Cousins (who had had previous exchanges with Napear) tweeting at Napear and asking him for his thoughts on the Black Lives Matter protests. Napear (seen above) responded with an “ALL LIVES MATTER,” a response that’s been used by others and drawn criticism (including, in Napear’s specific case, from former Kings’ player Andre Miller) for diminishing protesters’ concerns over treatment of Black people. That led to Napear getting fired from KHTK a few days later, and that’s now led to him suing in response almost a year and a half later. But before we get to the latest developments, it’s worth looking back at that original tweet:

