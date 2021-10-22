Spooky things to do to mark Halloween in the area on the schedule

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The more specific you are when it comes to the party theme, the better you can plan the event. Simply telling your guests to dress up according to the theme isn’t enough. If it is too broad, it may dampen the fun of the event. More party hosts are narrowing down themes to enhance the fun of the event even with Halloween parties. For example, hosts are telling their guests to dress according to the theme (Superheroes & Villains or Angels & Demons) of the party instead of just saying “dress up for Halloween.” When you are choosing a theme for your party, you should be very cautious and re-think it. For example, if you plan to choose a theme like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” your guests can become confused about the theme. Will all the guests understand the theme and be on the same page? The same is through for some other themes like “Literature,” “Hollywood Nights,” or “Around The World.”

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 HOURS AGO