Spooky things to do to mark Halloween in the area on the schedule

Augusta Free Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Several items of pre-Halloween fun are among the things to do in the area in the coming couple of weeks. Support Camp Light while making your way through a six-acre corn maze at Skeeter’s Maze Adventure. On Saturday,...

augustafreepress.com

wrde.com

Cool Things to Do this Weekend Includes Fall Fun and Halloween Horrors

DELAWARE- No costume or makeup is too scary for the Milton Zombie Fest. Dress up for the Zombie Walk, or Zombify your car for the parade. The whole family can enjoy music and live performances at the Milton Theatre. Children 12 and under are free. Tickets are 10 dollars for everyone else. Money goes to support the Milton Theatre, the Milton Fire Department, and Milton Food Pantry. The fest will happen Saturday, rain or shine.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Area Events: Holy Cow With the Fall Things To Do

Just when I think we'll get a breather, an even BIGGER load of great events shows up in the Bozeman area. Mid-October seems to be jam-packed with cool stuff to do. Wednesday, October 13th: Pint Night at Nordic Brew Works - Happening 6pm to 9pm. Live music from Peter King. Come support the Monforton 8th Graders DC Trip.
BOZEMAN, MT
Steve Clarke
bayoubeatnews.com

Four freaky family-friendly things to do in Houston this Halloween

Houston is crawling with spooky events for all the little ghouls and goblins this Halloween. Don’t miss out on these freaky fun attractions!. The Houston Zoo is hosting merry-not-scary fall activities for young monsters all month long. This year’s Zoo Boo features the Giant Pumpkin presented by LyondellBasell, Spooky Train sponsored by Texas Children’s Hospital, and the Carved Pumpkins sponsored by Frost Bank. Put on your best costumes and get ready for classic Halloween fun!
HOUSTON, TX
liveineverett.com

A Spectacularly Spooky Everett Halloween

This story is brought to you by Live in Everett Member, Lamoureux Real Estate. BOO! It’s no trick, the pandemic is still going on and we continue to adapt how we do things to keep ourselves, loved ones, and neighbors safe. Halloween’s looking a little more promising than last year though, with many more scheduled events. Here’s a rundown of events in Everett:
EVERETT, WA
arlington.org

13 Scary Fun Things To Do Halloween Weekend in Arlington

Happy Halloween! If you’re still looking for Halloween weekend plans, check out what’s going on in Arlington from classic fall fun to spooky scares. October at Six Flags can only mean that Fright Fest is back! Through October 31, enjoy family-friendly shows and attractions while the sun is up. When the sun goes down, dare to step into Fear Forest or explore the Killer Theater and all the other Scare Zone and Haunted Attractions.
ARLINGTON, TX
225batonrouge.com

Things to do in Baton Rouge this week: Halloween movie nights, trivia and concerts

Enjoy a movie and make a craft at the downtown library Monday. Head downtown to the River Center Branch Library on Monday, Oct. 25 for an evening of Halloween fun. To start, there will be a showing of the movie Hocus Pocus. If this film gets you in the witchy mood, you’re in for another treat: a spell book crafting project. Channel your inner Sanderson sister as you make a spooky spell book while watching the movie. All craft supplies will be provided.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Peoria Journal Star

Frights and a costumed photoshoot: 4 things to do in the Peoria area this weekend

Leaves are turning, temperatures are falling and October is winding down, but the month still has plenty to offer. Here are four things to do in the Peoria area this weekend. Lakeview Park After Dark will be held Friday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 5:30-9:30 p.m. at Lakeview Park, 1125 W. Lake Ave., Peoria. The family-friendly drive-through event will feature ghosts, jack-o'-lanterns and witches along a marked route amid lighted displays. Admission is $10/vehicle. There is no preregistration or advance ticket sales. Halloween-themed beverages will be available for purchase at the park entry.
PEORIA, IL
Augusta Free Press

A guide to organizing a great party with Premier Glow

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The more specific you are when it comes to the party theme, the better you can plan the event. Simply telling your guests to dress up according to the theme isn’t enough. If it is too broad, it may dampen the fun of the event. More party hosts are narrowing down themes to enhance the fun of the event even with Halloween parties. For example, hosts are telling their guests to dress according to the theme (Superheroes & Villains or Angels & Demons) of the party instead of just saying “dress up for Halloween.” When you are choosing a theme for your party, you should be very cautious and re-think it. For example, if you plan to choose a theme like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” your guests can become confused about the theme. Will all the guests understand the theme and be on the same page? The same is through for some other themes like “Literature,” “Hollywood Nights,” or “Around The World.”
LIFESTYLE
The Albany Herald

8 things to do this weekend in the Albany area

ALBANY — Looking to get out of the house this weekend? Here are eight events happening in the area close to home or a short drive away:. ♦ Albany-Dougherty County Kiwanis Club Pancake Run, Breakfast and One Mile Fun Run: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, 2126 Edgewater Drive. Registration ends Friday: $15 for in-person and virtual 5k; $10 for fun run; $8 for breakfast only.
ALBANY, GA
Sun Chronicle

Things to do in the Attleboro area and beyond

Ocean Spray’s annual Fall Harvest Celebration returns to Patriot Place in Foxboro for an 11th year this Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Farmers will be harvesting the cranberry bog behind Bass Pro Shops from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Other autumn-themed activities include pumpkin decorating, arts and crafts, live music, appearances by the Patriots Cheerleaders and Pat Patriot, pony rides and fall-themed professional family portraits, just to name a few. The event is free. For a complete schedule of events and additional details, visit Patriot-Place.com/FallHarvest.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Star News Online

7 things to do in the Wilmington area during an event-packed autumn weekend

There's a ton going on this weekend in Southeastern North Carolina, so let's keep our fingers crossed and hope Saturday's rains hold off. After skipping a year for the pandemic, the 32nd annual Autumn with Topsail Festival returns to Topsail Beach this weekend. Highlights include live music, food trucks and sweet treats, a juried arts and craft show, a children's play area, pancake breakfasts with the Kiwanis Club on Saturday and Sunday, beer and wine, a silent auction and admission to the Missiles and More Museum, which delves into the history of Topsail Island.
WILMINGTON, NC
visitmyrtlebeach.com

Five Not-So-Scary Things to Do with Your Kids this Halloween in Myrtle Beach

It’s no secret October is my favorite month here along the Grand Strand. The high summer temps have started to drop—making long days outdoors with small children more enjoyable—and the month is packed full of fun fall activities, including many Halloween events! Costumed little ones and trick-or-treating make Halloween oh-so-fun, but it can sometimes be tricky for those with children who scare easily. We have celebrated many Halloweens here in Myrtle Beach and rounded up a list of our favorite 'fright-free’ events for kiddos who want to skip the scary. From costume contests to farm celebrations, here are our picks for a family-friendly Halloween in the Myrtle Beach area:
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

