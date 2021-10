BOSTON (CBS) – Bob Neumeier, a veteran Boston sportscaster and talk show host who worked at WBZ-TV for years as an anchor and reporter, died Saturday, his family confirmed. He was 70 years old. “Neumy,” as he was known, graduated from Syracuse University and worked at WBZ-TV for 20 years before moving on to become a sports talk radio host at WEEI and covering horse racing for NBC Sports. He was fondly remembered Sunday by his colleague and friend, former WBZ-TV sports director Bob Lobel. “This truthfully has been one of the saddest days of my life, to have lost a friend, someone...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO