Meridian Bank House of the Week: No Reason to Be Sheepish About this Lambertville Gem

55 S. Main Street in Lambertville, NJ, was built in 1888, but its present owners remodeled it in 2020-2021. The outside, therefore, retains a historic charm that makes it a comfortable fit with the rest of the architecture on the street. But the inside is full of 21st Century chic and convenience.

The welcoming living room has gorgeously crafted hardwood floors whose wide widths evoke a homespun, comfortable vibe, but whose material ensures easy maintenance. A pair of built-in bookshelves can be decorated with small tchotchkes or hold rows of literary favorites.

The gourmet-inspired kitchen has new Asian walnut floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, under-mount lighting, and a beautiful backsplash.

It opens to a private backyard via a covered porch.

A gorgeous first-floor full bathroom and a laundry room/pantry are just off the kitchen.

Two new staircases serve the second floor. Both bedrooms have access to a luxury bathroom.

The master has a rustic wall feature that will compliment a variety of headboards in contrasting materials and color palates.

A long bench seat in the master bedroom runs the width of one wall. It can be a convenient storage spot. Or serve as a restful place to sit and gaze out the window, enjoying the bright sun or a contemplative rain shower.

For privacy’s sake, the second bedroom is accessible by its own set of steps.

Outside, the fenced-in yard is just enough for some comfortable lawn chairs and, if you happen to own a small dog (a French Bulldog, perhaps), it would clearly become his or her favorite spot.

Best of all, the treasured views of Bucks County from Lambertville are just steps outside the front door. And the dining, history, culture, arts, and outdoor attractiveness of New Hope are walkable pleasures.

It should also be noted that this property is not in the area flood zone.

55 South Main Street, Lambertville, NJ — with its two bedrooms, two baths, 2,178 sq. ft. lot — lists for $429,000.

More information on this property is at Realtor.com .