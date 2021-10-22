CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie View, TX

Staffers with PVAMU’s Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center help bring mental health first aid training to middle, high school teachers

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (October 22, 2021) – Training specialists in PVAMU’s College of Juvenile Justice typically help adults who work with students ages 12-17 as part of the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center’s focus on preventing adolescent delinquency. They say having mental health issues is often a precursor to adolescent crime....

#Health Education#School Teachers#Youth Mental Health#Cpr

