Florida Dept. of Ed. to investigate private school ordering students who get a COVID vaccine to stay home

By CNN
 4 days ago
The Florida Department of Education is investigating a Miami private school that has asked parents to keep their children home for 30 days if their child has received a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Centner Academy sent the letter, which was obtained by CNN affiliate WSVN, to parents, citing false and disproved claims about the impact of the vaccine.

The school had previously made unsubstantiated claims about adverse reactions non-vaccinated people could have by “interacting with people who have been vaccinated” that have not been identified in or supported by research by the Centers for Disease Control, Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health or World Health Organization.

All four agencies, backed by extensive research, have confirmed that vaccines are the best method of defense against the spread of the coronavirus and severe illness and death from COVID-19, reported CNN.

In a letter sent to the school, the Department of Education said it had recently come to its attention that the school “may employ attendance policies which require parents of recently vaccinated students to quarantine their children for an unreasonable, unnecessary and unduly burdensome amount of time before returning for in-person instruction.”

Senior Chancellor Jacob Oliva reminded the school that while the Department of Education is still investigating the matter, Centner Academy has “various obligations under the law — specifically, both attendance and health, safety and welfare requirements.”

Oliva encouraged school officials to review their policies and conform them to Florida law. Failure to abide by the state’s requirements would jeopardize the schools’ scholarship eligibility, now and in the future, Oliva wrote.

The academy has until Friday to show its policies are in compliance with relevant laws, reported CNN.

“Should our investigation reveal that your schools’ policies fail to comport with these lawful rights and obligations, understand that the action that follows — up to and including revocation of your schools’ scholarship eligibility and funding — will be both swift and decisive,” the letter says.

